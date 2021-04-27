Police seized over 11,000 liquor bottles in Haryana

Image Source : PTI/ REPRESENTATIONAL. Haryana Police seized over 11,000 liquor bottles.

The Haryana police on Tuesday seized over 11,000 liquor bottles that were allegedly being smuggled to Bihar and Uttar Pradesh in two separate incidents, officials said.

Acting on a tip-off, they impounded a truck from Rohtak district and seized 4,644 bottles of Indian Made Foreign Liquor (IMFL) packed in 387 cartons. The consignment was found concealed under packets of potato chips, police said.

The driver of the vehicle, Rajbir alias Raju, a resident of Sonipat district, was arrested, they said, adding that the seized liquor was to be smuggled from Rohtak to Bihar.

In another incident, reported by news agency ANI, the police seized 6,372 IMFL bottles in Nuh district. The consignment was being smuggled in a truck from Sonipat to Uttar Pradesh.

When the police team signalled a truck bearing UP registration number to stop on Nuh-Taoru road near village Bawla, the driver tried to escape.

Image Source : ANIPolice seized liquor bottles in Haryana.

Police chased the vehicle and intercepted it.

The driver, Shokeen Khan, and his accomplice Haider Ali, both residents of Nuh, were arrested in this connection.

