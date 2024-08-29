Police complaint filed against Mamata Banerjee over her 'If Bengal burns...Delhi will also...' remark

Follow us on Image Source : PTI (FILE) West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee

Mamata Banerjee remark: A police complaint was lodged against West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday over her recent remarks, in which she warned of possible repercussions in other states if the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) tried to create unrest in Bengal.

The complaint was filed by Vineet Jindal, a practising lawyer at the Supreme Court, following her remarks at the recent Trinamool Chhatra Parishad programme. The complaint concerns a statement made by Banerjee that Jindal argues is provocative and potentially incites unrest.

'Mamata Banerjee statement aims to incite unrest'

The complaint, filed by Vineet Jindal, references a statement made by Banerjee during a public meeting with members of the TMC student wing. Banerjee reportedly said, "Remember, if Bengal burns, then Assam, Bihar, Jharkhand, Odisha, and Delhi will also burn." Jindal argues that this statement is provocative, instigating, and anti-national, intended to incite regional hatred and enmity, thereby threatening national harmony and public order.

The complaint emphasises that as Chief Minister, Mamata Banerjee holds significant influence over the public, and her words carry weight. Despite her constitutional responsibilities, Jindal contends that her statement is aimed at inciting unrest and poses a threat to the integrity and sovereignty of the country. The complaint further claims that her remarks are designed to provoke violence and hatred among citizens, potentially destabilising the nation.

The complaint emphasizes that Banerjee's position as Chief Minister enhances the gravity of her statement. It states that her role allows her to control administrative and law enforcement authorities in West Bengal, and her remarks suggest a potential misuse of this power to incite widespread unrest both within the state and across other regions.

"Given the instigating and provocative nature of her statement, which intends to create disharmony and foster hatred and enmity among the masses of India, as she motioned the name of Delhi in her statement as one of the states, I being a resident of Delhi respectfully request that an FIR be lodged under Sections 152, 192, 196, and 353 of the BNS against Mamata Banerjee. These offenses are cognizable and serious in nature," stated the complainant.

'If Bengal is burned, then...': Mamata

Amid escalating tensions over the rape and murder case of a 31-year-old doctor in West Bengal, Banerjee issued a strong warning, stating, "Remember, if Bengal is burned, then Assam, Bihar, Jharkhand, Odisha, and Delhi will also be burned."

Addressing a Trinamool 'Chhatra Parishad' foundation day programme in Kolkata yesterday, in response to BJP's 12-hour long 'Bengal Bandh' call, the Chief Minister had alleged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is using his party to cause a fire in Bengal over the Kolkata woman doctor rape and murder incident."Some people think this is Bangladesh. I love Bangladesh; they speak like us and share our culture. But remember, Bangladesh is a separate country, and India is a separate country. Modi Babu is using his party to cause fire here. If you burn Bengal, Assam, North-East, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Jharkhand, Odisha, and Delhi too shall burn! We will topple your chair," Mamata Banerjee said.

