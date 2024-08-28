TMC hits out at President Murmu's remark on Kolkata rape: 'Speaking now, because it happened in Bengal'

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV TMC leader Kunal Ghosh

Kolkata rape and murder case: The Trinamool Congress (TMC) has responded to President Droupadi Murmu's statement regarding the August 9 rape and murder of a junior doctor in a Kolkata hospital, questioning her silence on similar cases in other states, suggesting a lack of attention to such incidents in BJP-led regions.

A trainee doctor was allegedly raped and murdered in the seminar hall of RG Kar Medical College and Hospital when she had gone to rest during her night shift in the early hours of August 9 which led to doctors going off duty and hitting the streets.

'Where were you, when happened in BJP-led states'

Kunal Ghosh said, "I heard President Droupadi Murmu's statement regarding RG Kar Hospital. She expressed concern about it. I respect her. While we, as a party, support justice and advocate for the death penalty for the accused. But, we question why the President is speaking out now. Where was she when similar incidents happened in Unnao, Hathras, Maharashtra, Badlapur, and Uttarakhand? In the case of gold medalist Sakshi Malik's allegations against BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, where was the response then? But now that it has happened in Bengal, it is a social crime. But when it happened in BJP-led states, where were you then? We respect you. Don't do this."

President Murmu on Kolkata rape and murder

Earlier in the day, President Murmu expressed anguish over the horrific Kolkata rape and murder case of a medic at RG Kar hospital which has led to unrelenting protests by the countrywide doctors. She said, 'Dismayed and horrified, enough is enough.'

Murmu said no civilised society can allow daughters and sisters to be subjected to such atrocities. “The nation is bound to be outraged, and so am I,” she wrote. The hard-hitting and personalised article, titled “Women’s Safety: Enough is Enough”, is the first time the president has articulated her views on the August 9 Kolkata incident that has once again shaken the conscience of the nation and led to widespread, continuing protests.

"Even as students, doctors and citizens were protesting in Kolkata, criminals remained on prowl elsewhere. No civilised society can allow daughters and sisters to be subjected to such atrocities"

"Society needs a honest, unbiased self-introspection and ask itself some difficult questions," she added. "Very often a deplorable mindset' sees the female as a lesser human being, less powerful, less capable, less intelligent."

