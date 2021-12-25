Follow us on Image Source : PTI (FILE) PM to address public meeting in Mandi on Dec 27

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address a public meeting in Mandi town in Himachal Pradesh on December 27 (Monday) to mark the completion of four-year tenure of the state BJP government, an official statement said on Saturday. On this occasion, the Prime Minister would dedicate and lay foundation stone of development projects of Rs 11,281 crore in the state.

These projects include dedication of 111 MW Sawra-Kuddu Hydro Electric Project (HEP) constructed with an outlay of Rs 2,081.60 crore on the Pabbar river in Shimla. The project would generate 386 million units of electricity per annum, which will generate an annual revenue of Rs 120 crore to the state. Modi would lay foundation stone of the Renukaji dam project, a national project of Rs 6,700 crore on the Giri river in Sirmaur district. The project would generate 200 million units of energy for the state in a powerhouse with 40 MW installed capacity.

The live storage of dam would be 498 million cubic metres, which would fulfill about 40 per cent of drinking water requirement of Delhi. Modi would lay foundation stone of 66 MW Dhaulasidh Hydro Electric Project, which would be constructed with an expenditure of Rs 688 crore. The project is located on the Beas river in Hamirpur and Kangra districts.

He would also lay foundation stone of 210 MW Luhri Hydro Electric Project Stage-I to be completed with an expenditure of Rs 1,811 crore, a joint venture between the governments of India and Himachal Pradesh. The project is located on the Satluj river in Shimla and Kullu districts. The power generated from these projects would help in providing grid stability and improving the power supply position, besides adding valuable renewable energy to the grid, said the statement. The Dhaulasidh hydro project would lead to a reduction of 2.4 lakh tonnes and the Luhri project 6.1 lakh tonnes of carbon dioxide from the environment annually, it added.

