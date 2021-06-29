PM reviews security situation in Jammu; drone attack on IAF station also discussed

Follow us on Image Source : PTI PM reviews the security situation in Jammu

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday chaired a high-level meet to review the security situation in Jammu. The drone attack on Jammu IAF station was also discussed, sources said.

The meeting was attended by Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and NSA Ajit Doval.

Meanwhile, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) was on Tuesday given the charge of investigation into the drone attack on the Jammu air force station.

The decision to hand over the probe into the first-of-its-kind terror attack at the Indian Air Force station was taken by the Ministry of Home Affairs.

The investigation into the attack on the Jammu air force station has been handed over to the NIA, a Home Ministry spokesperson said.

In what was the first instance of Pakistan-based terrorists deploying drones to strike vital installations, two bombs were dropped at the IAF station in Jammu in the early hours of Sunday, causing minor injuries to two airmen.

