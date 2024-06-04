PM Modi gives stern message in victory speech: 'NDA govt 3.0 will focus on uprooting corruption'

Follow us on Image Source : YOUTUBE/NARENDRA MODI PM Narendra Modi

PM Modi victory speech: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday (June 4) delivered a victory speech at the BJP headquarters in the national capital after the NDA crossed the majority mark, even though the saffron party fell short of the magic number of 272 seats on its own. He thanked the people of the country for voting the NDA to power for the third straight term with majority and called it the victory of the "biggest democracy of the world".

"I am indebted to the people of the country for their blessings. The NDA government for the third time is certain. The people of the country have reposed their faith in the BJP and NDA. This is a victory of the biggest democracy of the world," he said while addressing the party workers.

PM Modi thanks Election Commission

Thanking the Election Commission, the Prime Minister said that the citizens are proud of the country's electoral system.

"I also thank the Election Commission of India for conducting such a large-scale election exercise. Every Indian is proud of the credibility of India's election process and system. The voters of Jammu and Kashmir have shown unprecedented enthusiasm by voting in record numbers. They have also shown a mirror to those who try to defame the nation. I salute the people of this occasion of victory," PM Modi said.

"After 1962, for the first time, a government has comeback to power for the third time after being in power twice back to back...in Arunachal Pradesh, Andhra Pradesh, Odisha and Sikkim, Congress has been wiped out...BJP is going to form govt in Odisha...BJP won a seat in Kerala as well, our party workers in Kerala have made a lot of sacrifices," he added.

PM Modi remembers his mother

The Prime Minister recalled his late mother Heeraben and said that it was his first election after her demise, but the "daughters and sisters of the country" did not let him feel her dearth.

"It is an emotional moment for it. After the demise of my mother, it was my first election but the daughters and sisters of the country did not let me feel her dearth. It cannot be seen in numbers. I cannot describe this affection in words. This is etched in my mind. They have given me new inspiration," he said.

PM Modi's potshot at Opposition

PM Modi took a potshot at the INDIA bloc while also reiterating his "Modi ki guarantee".

"Our rivals together could not win as many seats as the BJP won alone. I want to tell the people of the country that if you work for 10 hours, Modi will work for 18 hours. The country will write a new chapter of big decisions. This is Modi's guarantee," he said.

PM Modi on action against corruption

The Prime Minister said that his next government's focus will be to uproot corruption in all forms.

"NDA government will work with full force to make India the third-largest economy in the world. Digital India and technology has shut down various methods of corruption. But this is also true that fight against corruption is getting tougher day by day. When eulogising corruption for political motives, and all limits of shamelessness are crossed, then corruption gets strength. Therefore, the focus of the third term of the NDA government will be to uproot the corruption of all types," he said.