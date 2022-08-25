PM Modi to visit poll-bound Gujarat for two days on Aug 27-28

Follow us on Image Source : PTI As part of Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav, 'Khadi Utsav' is being organised to pay tribute to khadi and its importance during the freedom struggle.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to be on a two-day visit to Gujarat, beginning August 27 during which he is expected to inaugurate and lay the foundation stone for various developmental projects and attend various programmes. On August 27 evening, the Prime Minister will address Khadi Utsav at Sabarmati Riverfront in Ahmedabad.

On August 28 morning, Prime Minister Modi will inaugurate Smriti Van Memorial in Bhuj and thereafter, at around 12 noon, he will lay the foundation stone and inaugurate various developmental projects in Bhuj. In the evening, the Prime Minister will address a programme in Gandhinagar, marking the commemoration of 40 years of Suzuki in India.

As part of Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav, 'Khadi Utsav' is being organised to pay tribute to khadi and its importance during the freedom struggle. The Utsav will be organised at Sabarmati Riverfront, Ahmedabad and will witness 7,500 women khadi artisans from various districts of Gujarat spinning charkha live at the same time and at the same place. During the event, the Prime Minister will also inaugurate the new office building of the Gujarat Rajya Khadi Gramodyog Board and a foot-over bridge at Sabarmati.

The Prime Minister's Office (PMO) said that it has been a constant endeavour of the Prime Minister to popularise Khadi, generate awareness about Khadi products and promote the use of Khadi amongst youth. "As a result of the efforts of the Prime Minister, since 2014, sale of Khadi in India has witnessed a four-fold increase, whereas, in Gujarat, the sale of Khadi has witnessed a massive eight-fold increase," the PMO said.

The Prime Minister will inaugurate the 'Smriti Van Memorial' in the Bhuj district. It has been built in an area of around 470 acres to celebrate the spirit of resilience shown by the people after the death of around 13,000 people who had lost their lives during the 2001 earthquake which had its epicentre in Bhuj. The Memorial carries the names of the people who had lost their lives during the earthquake. The Prime Minister will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone for projects worth around Rs 4,400 crore in Bhuj.

He will inaugurate the Kachchh Branch Canal of the Sardar Sarovar Project. The canal would help in providing irrigation facilities in Kachchh and drinking water in all 948 villages and ten towns of the Kachchh district. The Prime Minister will inaugurate various other projects as well including the New Automatic Milk Processing and Packing Plant of Sarhad Dairy, Regional Science Centre, Bhuj, Dr Baba Saheb Ambedkar Convention Centre at Gandhidham, Veer Bal Smarak at Anjar, Bhuj 2 Substation at Nakhatrana etc.

The Prime Minister will also lay the foundation stone for various projects worth over Rs 1500 crore as well, including the Bhuj-Bhimasar Road. In Gandhinagar, the Prime Minister will address a programme marking the commemoration of 40 years of Suzuki in India. During the event, the Prime Minister will lay the foundation stones of two key projects of the Suzuki group in India - the Suzuki Motor Gujarat Electric Vehicle Battery Manufacturing Facility at Hansalpur, Gujarat and Maruti Suzuki's upcoming vehicle manufacturing facility in Kharkhoda, Haryana.

