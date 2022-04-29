PM Narendra Modi to virtually inaugurate Global Patidar Business Summit today

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/ REPRESENTATIONAL (FILE). PM Modi to virtually inaugurate Global Patidar Business Summit today.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will virtually inaugurate the Global Patidar Business Summit (GPBS), organized by Sardardham today (April 29).

Prime Minister will inaugurate the summit at around 12 noon. The summit is being held at Surat.

Taking to Twitter, PM Modi said that the summit is aimed at encouraging entrepreneurship and value creation among the youth.

According to Prime Minister's Office (PMO), the Sardardham is organizing GPBS under 'Mission 2026' to provide an impetus to the socio-economic development of the Patidar community.

The Summit is organized every two years. The first two Summits were held in Gandhinagar in 2018 and 2020, and the current Summit is now being held in Surat.

Theme of Global Patidar Business Summit:

The main theme of GPBS 2022 is "Aatmanirbhar Community to Aatmanirbhar Gujarat and India".

As per the PMO, the Summit aims to bring together small, medium and large enterprises within the community; nurture and support new entrepreneurs and provide training and employment assistance to the educated youth.

The three-day Summit, being organized from April 29 to May 1, covers various aspects of government industrial policy, MSMEs, start-ups, and innovation among others.

(With agencies inputs)

