Efforts on to remove AFSPA completely from north-east: PM Modi at Assam rally

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Modi arrives to address the ‘unity, peace and development rally’ at Loringthepi in Karbi Anglong district

Highlights AFSPA stands for Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act

PM Modi said the law and order situation has improved in the last eight years

The prime minister will lay foundation stones of various projects in Assam today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said efforts are on to remove AFSPA completely from the northeast region. Addressing a 'Peace, Unity and Development' rally in Diphu, the prime minister said the Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act could be withdrawn from various parts of the region as the law and order situation has improved in the last eight years.

In a major outreach to the northeast region, the Centre had announced a reduction of the disturbed areas imposed under the AFSPA in Nagaland, Assam and Manipur from April 1, after decades.

PM Modi also said the effect of the BJP's "double engine" government is evident in the return of permanent peace and speedy development in Assam.

The term "double engine" is used by BJP leaders to refer to the party being in power at the Centre as well as in a state.

The government has entered into peace agreements in Assam's Karbi Anglong and Tripura, while efforts are on to ensure permanent peace and speedy development in the entire region, he said.

The prime minister laid the foundation stone for colleges of veterinary science and agriculture and a model government college in Karbi Anglong.

Prime Minister's itinerary in Assam

The prime minister will also lay the foundation stone of Veterinary College (Diphu), Degree College (West Karbi Anglong) and Agricultural College (Kolonga, West Karbi Anglong). These projects, worth more than Rs 500 crore, will bring new opportunities for skilling and employment in the region, said the government in an official statement.

During the programme, the PM Modi will also lay the foundation stone for more than 2,950 'Amrit Sarovar' projects. The state will develop these 'Amrit Sarovars' at a cumulative cost of around Rs 1,150 crore.

At around 01:45 pm, he will reach Assam Medical College, Dibrugarh and dedicate Dibrugarh Cancer Hospital to the nation.

Later, at around 3 pm, he will attend a public function at Khanikar ground in Dibrugarh, where he will dedicate six more cancer hospitals to the nation and lay the foundation stone for seven new cancer hospitals.

(With inputs from agencies)

Also Read | In Assam, PM Modi lauds double-engine govt for development of northeast regions

Latest India News