In Assam today, PM Modi to lay foundation stone of several projects

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to visit Assam today, where he will lay the foundation stone for several projects.

"Prime Minister's unwavering commitment towards peace and development of the region was exemplified with the recent signing of Memorandum of Settlement (MoS) by Government of India and Government of Assam with six Karbi militant outfits. The MoS has ushered in a new era of peace in the region. Prime Minister's address at 'Peace, Unity and Development Rally' will provide a major boost to the peace initiatives in the entire region," said PMO in a statement.

Notably, the Assam government has declared a state holiday in two districts for April 28.

PM Modi in Assam today -- Here's his schedule

At around 11 am today, the prime minister will address the 'Peace, Unity and Development Rally' at Diphu in Anglong district's Karbi

The prime minister will also lay the foundation stone of various projects in the education sector

PM Modi will lay the foundation stone of projects worth more than Rs 500 crore -- Veterinary College (Diphu), Degree College (West Karbi Anglong) and Agricultural College (Kolonga, West Karbi Anglong), which will bring new opportunities for skilling and employment in the region

During the programme, the prime minister will also lay the foundation stone for more than 2,950 Amrit Sarovar projects. The state will develop these Amrit Sarovars at a cumulative cost of around Rs 1,150 crore

At around 01:45 pm, PM Modi will reach Assam Medical College in Dibrugarh and dedicate Dibrugarh Cancer Hospital to the nation

Later, at around 3 pm, he will attend a public function at Khanikar ground in Dibrugarh, where he will dedicate six more cancer hospitals to the nation and lay the foundation stone for seven new cancer hospitals

The prime minister will inaugurate seven cancer hospitals completed under phase 1 of the project. These cancer Hospitals are built at Dibrugarh, Kokrajhar, Barpeta, Darrang, Tezpur, Lakhimpur, and Jorhat

He will also lay the foundation stone of seven new cancer hospitals at Dhubri, Nalbari, Goalpara, Nagaon, Sivasagar, Tinsukia and Golaghat to be constructed under phase 2 of the project

(With inputs from PTI)

