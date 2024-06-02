PM Modi to chair series of meetings on 100-day agenda, heatwave situation today

Follow us on Image Source : PTI PM Narendra Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold a series of meetings on Sunday (June 2) concerning a wide range of issues, sources in the Government of India said. He will chair as many as seven meetings in the day to review cyclone and heatwave situation in the country. The Prime Minister will also hold discussions regarding his '100-day agenda' of his potential third term government after June 4.

“The first meeting to be held to review post cyclone situation especially in the states of northeast. Then, he will hold a meeting to review the heatwave situation in the country. He will also hold a meeting to review the preparations to celebrate World Environment Day at a large scale. Then he will chair a long brain-storming session to review the agenda for the 100 day programme of his new government,” sources said.

The Prime Minister's meetings come against the backdrop of severe heatwave prevalent in the northern India, which has caused inconveniences among the masses, and also led to deaths of a few. His meetings will come a day after he returned to the national capital following the conclusion of his nearly two-day-long meditation at Vivekananda Rock Memorial in Tamil Nadu's Kanyakumari.

The Exit Polls on Saturday (June 1) predicted a third term for the Prime Minister. He had earlier said that he will be implementing his 100-day programme soon after the formation of his new government at the Centre after the announcement of Lok Sabha Election results on June 4.

Exit Poll for Lok Sabha Elections 2024

Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) may reach almost three-fourth majority in Parliament by winning within a range of 371 to 401 seats out of a total of 543 Lok Sabha seats. The BJP alone is projected to win within a range of 319-338 seats, says India TV-CNX Exit Poll, results of which were telecast on June 1 on the channel.

