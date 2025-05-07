PM Narendra Modi's visit to Norway, Croatia and the Netherlands postponed: Sources Following the Indian Army's launch of ‘Operation Sindoor’ in the early hours of Wednesday, the Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, has postponed his three upcoming visits to the country.

New Delhi:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has postponed his upcoming visit to three countries—Norway, Croatia, and the Netherlands, according to sources. This decision follows the heightened tensions between India and Pakistan. In retaliation for the Pahalgam terror attack, Indian armed forces carried out missile strikes early Wednesday, which targeted “known terror camps” in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir, including the Jaish-e-Mohammad stronghold of Bahawalpur and Lashkar-e-Taiba's base Muridke.

PM Modi chairs meeting of Union Cabinet

On May 7, the Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, chaired a meeting of the Union Cabinet, hours after 'Operation Sindoor' was launched to destroy terror targets in Pakistan and Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir. He will also chair a meeting of the Cabinet Committee of Security (CCS), which will take stock of the evolving situation, sources said, reported PTI. The meeting is also likely to pass a resolution on the overnight operation carried out by the defence forces, the sources said, reported PTI.