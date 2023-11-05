PM Modi confident of returning to power, says people will 'break all barriers' to support BJP in 2024 polls

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Prime Minister Narendra Modi

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday (November 4) exuded confidence in returning to the office next year and said that people will “break all barriers” to support the BJP in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. He asserted that his government has broken several perceived barriers to lay the foundation in the making of a developed India. The Prime Minister said that the dynastic rule and nepotism had been India’s “real barrier” and the common man feels empowered and encouraged now with the change his government has brought in the last few years.

Speaking at the Hindustan Times Leadership Summit, PM Modi cited the theme of the event - ‘Beyond Barriers’ - and said that it was an indication that the people will support the BJP in the 2024 general elections “breaking all barriers”.

"The 2024 election results will be beyond barriers," he said.

In a lighter vein, the Prime Minister referred to his call to make India a developed country when it celebrates 100 years of its Independence, and said that the media group’s theme of its 2047 summit will be “Developed Nation: What Next”.

PM lists developmental work

Referring to the themes of the summit over the years and his government's work, Modi said the journey from "Reshaping India" to "Beyond Barriers" has laid down the foundation of a bright future. "On this foundation, a developed, grand and prosperous India will be built," he asserted.

The Prime Minister listed the work done by his government and said that 13 crore people have been lifted out of poverty and stressed that "poverty cannot be fought by slogans but by solutions".

He cited a number of development measures taken by his government and highlighted changes asserting that India’s growing middle class and reducing poverty are forming the basis of a massive economic cycle.

"The aspirations and willpower of the middle class and the poor is giving strength to the country's development. This strength has made India the fifth largest economy in the world from the 10 largest and this willpower in our third term, is going to make India the third largest economy in the world," PM Modi said.

The neo-middle class is giving momentum to the consumption growth of the country, he said.

PM on Article 370 and Kashmir

The Prime Minister mentioned the removal of Article 370 from Jammu and Kashmir and said that a lot of fear-mongering was done regarding the impact of its abrogation but his government opened the doors for development in the region.

He highlighted the rising tourism in the region and noted that terrorism is ending there.

"Pictures of Lal Chowk have shown how Jammu and Kashmir is changing. Today, terrorism is coming to an end in the Union Territory and tourism is growing continuously. We are committed to taking Jammu and Kashmir to new heights," he said.

He mentioned various barriers the country faced over the years and how his government worked to overcome them after coming to power in 2024.

"For a long time, we had to face several barriers. Attacks and colonialism had tied us in barriers. The independence movement had broken several barriers. After the Independence, it was hoped the momentum would be carried on, but this didn't happen. We couldn't grow to our potential," PM Modi said.

He said investors across the globe now feel that "this is Bharat's time".

(With PTI inputs)

