PM Modi objects to Rahul Gandhi's speech twice, says 'calling Hindus violent a serious issue'

Parliament Session: Prime Minister Narendra Modi objected to Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi's speech in Lok Sabha saying that calling the entire Hindu society violent is a serious issue. The Leader of the Opposition was responding to the motion of thanks on the President’s address.

Intervening Rahul Gandhi's speech, PM Modi said, "Calling entire Hindu society violent is a serious issue."

Rahul Gandhi remarked that PM Modi is always serious. In response, PM Modi intervened speech for the second time saying that the Constitution has taught him to take the Leader of the Opposition seriously.

Hitting back at the Prime Minister, Rahul Gandhi said that BJP and Narendra Modi are not the entire Hindu society. “Narendra Modi is not the entire Hindu society. BJP is not the entire Hindu society. RSS is not the entire Hindu society. This is not BJP's contract,” said the LoP.

BJP objects to Rahul Gandhi’s remarks

Meanwhile, Union Ministers Bhupendra Yadav and Amit Shah take exception to Rahul Gandhi’s remarks. Yadav observed that Rahul Gandhi did not address the chair in an appropriate fashion and his comments were out of line.

Shah added that the Hindu religion is followed by millions in the country and the Congress Gandhi should apologise for his remarks for calling them violent. He further asked Rahul Gandhi to consult Islamic teachers about his assertions linking the teachings of Islam to ‘Abhay Mudra’.

"The Leader of Opposition has categorically said that those who call themselves Hindu talk of violence and do violence. He doesn’t know that crores of people proudly call themselves Hindu. Connecting violence with any religion is wrong. He should apologise," said Shah.