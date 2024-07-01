National Doctors' Day: PM Modi greets 'healthcare heroes', says govt ensuring doctors get widespread respect

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Prime Minister Narendra Modi

National Doctor's Day: Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended his greetings to doctors on National Doctor’s Day, emphasising that it's a day to honour the remarkable dedication and compassion of healthcare heroes. He praised their ability to handle even the most challenging complexities with exceptional skill. The Prime Minister also reaffirmed the government's commitment to enhancing India's health infrastructure and ensuring that doctors receive the widespread respect they rightfully deserve.

"Greetings on #DoctorsDay. This is a day to honour the incredible dedication and compassion of our healthcare heroes. They can navigate the most challenging complexities with remarkable skill. Our Government is fully committed to improving the health infrastructure in India and ensuring doctors get the widespread respect they deserve," PM Modi said in an X post.

National Doctor’s Day 2024

National Doctor’s Day 2024 is a special occasion to express gratitude to doctors for their unwavering commitment to health and healing. This special day honours the invaluable contributions of doctors and healthcare professionals who work selflessly to heal, comfort, and save lives. National Doctor’s Day in 2024 is observed on July 1, every year. This annual observance honours the dedication and contributions of doctors to society.

The theme of National Doctor's Day 2024 is "Healing Hands, Caring Hearts." This theme stresses doctors' compassion and dedication to their patients. It also highlighted their importance in providing comfort and care to those suffering from any ailment or condition.

PM Modi on Chartered Accountants Day

The Prime Minister recognised the crucial role of Chartered Accountants on CA Day, highlighting that their expertise and strategic insights benefit both businesses and individuals. He emphasised their significant contribution to economic growth, stability, and financial well-being.

"Happy Chartered Accountants Day! CAs play a vital role in shaping our economic landscape. Their expertise and strategic insights are beneficial for businesses and individuals alike. They also contribute significantly to economic growth and stability. They are equally integral to our financial well-being. #CADay," said the Prime Minister

National Chartered Accountants Day 2024

National Chartered Accountants Day is celebrated on the 1st of July to commemorate the oath taken by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) to serve society in the field of accounting and finance. This day marks the start of ICAI as the first professional body of accountancy in India.

National Chartered Accountants Day has been celebrated annually since the inception of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) in 1949. The day has been selected to mark the formation of the ICAI, which helped to develop the field of accountancy in a significant way in India. On this day, members take a vow to maintain professionalism, integrity and quality standards while performing their duties. This day also serves as a reminder to all practising chartered accountants to strive for excellence and uphold ethical practices.

Also Read: When is National Doctor’s Day 2024? Know date, theme, history, significance and more

Also Read: Dushman to Doctor Ji, Bollywood and its portrayal of medical experts | National Doctor's Day special