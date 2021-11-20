Saturday, November 20, 2021
     
PM Narendra Modi arrives in Lucknow to attend DGPs' conference

In Lucknow, the prime minister will be attending a conference of DGPs on Saturday and will return to Delhi on Sunday.

New Delhi Published on: November 20, 2021 6:21 IST
PM Modi
Image Source : PTI

PM Narendra Modi arrives in Lucknow to attend DGPs' conference 

Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Lucknow on Friday evening after visiting Mahoba and Jhansi in Uttar Pradesh, official sources said. In Lucknow, the prime minister will be attending a conference of DGPs on Saturday and will return to Delhi on Sunday, they added.

After arriving at the Chaudhary Charan Singh Airport, Modi went to the Raj Bhavan and paid floral tributes to the portrait of Mahatma Gandhi, according to a statement issued by the Raj Bhavan.

Governor Anandiben Patel welcomed the prime minister on his arrival at the Raj Bhavan, the statement said.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath was also present at the Raj Bhavan, it added.

(With inputs from PTI)

