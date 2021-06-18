Follow us on Image Source : PTI PM Modi to launch customised crash course for COVID-19 frontline workers

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will launch the Customized Crash Course programme for COVID-19 frontline workers on Friday at 11 AM via video conferencing. According to the Prime Minister's office, the launch will commence the programme in 111 training centres spread over 26 states. The launch will be followed by the Prime Minister's address.

Union Minister of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship Mahendra Nath Pandey will also be present on the occasion.

The programme aims to skill and upskill over one lakh COVID warriors across the country. The training will be imparted to COVID warriors in six customised job roles namely Home Care Support, Basic Care Support, Advanced Care Support, Emergency Care Support, Sample Collection Support, and Medical Equipment Support.

The programme has been designed as a special programme under the Central Component of Pradhan Mantri Kaushal Vikas Yojana 3.0, with total financial outlay of Rs. 276 crore, the PMO said.

The programme will create skilled non-medical healthcare workers to fill the present and future needs of manpower in the health sector.

(With ANI inputs)

