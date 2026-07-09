Why did Donald Trump switch aircraft after leaving NATO summit in Turkey? Know the reason here

Ankara (Turkey):

US President Donald Trump made an unexpected decision while returning from the NATO summit in Turkey's Ankara, drawing global attention and triggering speculation over presidential security. Although Trump flew to Turkey aboard the newly acquired Boeing 747-8 aircraft gifted by Qatar, he chose not to use the same plane for his return journey. Instead, the US President travelled back to America on the older Boeing VC-25A Air Force One, while the newer aircraft was flown separately to the Royal Air Force (RAF) Mildenhall Air Base in the United Kingdom. The move has raised questions over the security capabilities of the new aircraft and the precautions being taken to protect the US President.

When asked why he switched planes for the return journey, Trump avoided giving a detailed explanation. He said he wanted to return home on the older Air Force One "for old times' sake." He also confirmed that the new aircraft would be sent to RAF Mildenhall, where US military personnel stationed there would inspect and familiarise themselves with it.

Did rising tensions with Iran influence the decision?

The aircraft change came shortly after the United States carried out major military strikes on Iran in response to alleged Iranian attacks on commercial vessels in the Strait of Hormuz. The escalation significantly increased tensions between Washington and Tehran. Since Turkey shares a border with Iran, security experts believe additional precautions for the US President would have been expected under such circumstances.

Although Trump stopped short of saying security concerns prompted the switch, he acknowledged the potential threat by saying, "I'm at the top of Iran's target list." When reporters asked whether the new aircraft lacked certain security systems, Trump replied only that he was "going home the normal way," while the new aircraft would be shown to US troops in Britain.

Why is the Qatar-gifted aircraft under scrutiny?

According to aviation experts, the Boeing 747-8 received from Qatar has not yet been equipped with all the specialised security features found on the current Air Force One fleet. Publicly available photographs suggest that the aircraft is still missing certain advanced missile detection and missile defence systems. These observations have fuelled debate over whether the aircraft is ready to carry the US President during periods of heightened military tensions.

However, White House spokesperson Steven Cheung defended the aircraft, saying it is equipped with advanced security protocols to ensure the safety of the President and his staff. "The President has previously stated that many enemies of the United States want to target him. Security agencies therefore employ every possible measure, including deception and diversion tactics, to protect him," Cheung added.

Why was the Air Force One transponder switched off?

Another detail that caught the attention of aviation observers was that the older Air Force One briefly stopped transmitting its transponder signal during the initial phase of the flight. A transponder allows aircraft to broadcast their real-time location to civilian flight tracking services. Such signals are rarely turned off and are generally disabled only during highly sensitive missions or when there are exceptional security concerns involving the US President.

What made the incident more unusual was that Trump was returning from the NATO summit in Türkiye rather than a war zone. During the same period, the aircraft carrying leaders of Germany, the United Kingdom and other participating nations continued to broadcast their live flight positions normally.

Can Iran target aircraft operating near Turkey?

Iran possesses a range of drones and ballistic missiles capable of striking targets up to around 1,300 kilometres away. These include the Shahed drone series and Shahab ballistic missiles, placing parts of Turkey within their operational range.

However, according to the Center for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS), Iran currently does not possess the capability to effectively strike targets in England, which is approximately 4,000 kilometres away. This may explain why the new aircraft was flown separately to the UK.

Why is the new Air Force One not fully upgraded yet?

The US Air Force has already stated that only essential modifications were carried out to the Qatar-gifted aircraft to make it operational quickly. Officials said several complex engineering upgrades have been deferred to a later stage. While the Air Force maintains that there has been no compromise on flight safety, secure communications or operational reliability, it has acknowledged that some of the sophisticated technologies found on the current Air Force One fleet have not yet been installed on this interim aircraft.

What makes the current Air Force One so secure?

The existing VC-25A Air Force One aircraft were designed during the final years of the Cold War with an emphasis on ensuring presidential survival under extreme conditions.

Some of their key capabilities include:

Resistance to the effects of a nuclear explosion.

Advanced missile detection and defensive countermeasure systems.

Highly secure global communication networks.

An onboard medical facility equipped to function like an operating theatre.

Mid-air refuelling capability, although it has never been used during a presidential mission.

The United States is currently developing two next-generation Air Force One aircraft. However, the programme has faced repeated delays and the new fleet is now expected to enter service by 2028.

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