PM Modi to inaugurate international telecommunication event, India Mobile Congress 2024 tomorrow

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to inaugurate the International Telecommunication Union - World Telecommunication Standardization Assembly (WTSA) 2024 at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi on Tuesday (October 15). According to an official release, the event is scheduled to take place at 10 am. In addition, the Prime Minister will also inaugurate the 8th edition of India Mobile Congress 2024 during the programme.

For the first time, India and the Asia-Pacific region will host the World Telecommunication Standardization Assembly (WTSA, a flagship conference organized by the International Telecommunication Union (ITU) -- the United Nations agency for digital technologies. Held every four years, this pivotal global event is expected to draw over 3,000 industry leaders, policy-makers, and technology experts from more than 190 countries, representing the telecom, digital, and ICT sectors, as per the release.

WTSA 2024 will provide a platform for countries to collaborate and determine future standards for critical next-generation technologies, including 6G, artificial intelligence (AI), Internet of Things (IoT), Big Data, and cybersecurity. India's role as host will allow it to play a central part in shaping the global telecom agenda and influencing the course of future technological developments. Additionally, Indian startups and research institutions stand to benefit by gaining crucial insights into developing Intellectual Property Rights (IPR) and Standard Essential Patents (SEPs).

What to expect from India Mobile Congress 2024?

India Mobile Congress (IMC) 2024 will showcase India’s innovation ecosystem, where leading telecom companies and innovators will highlight advancements in Quantum technology and Circular Economy along with spotlight on 6G, 5G use-case showcase, cloud & edge computing, IoT, semiconductors, cybersecurity, green tech, satcom and electronics manufacturing.

India Mobile Congress, Asia’s largest digital technology forum, has become a well-known platform across the globe for showcasing innovative solutions, services and state-of-the-art use cases for industry, government, academics, startups and other key stakeholders in the technology and telecom ecosystem. The India Mobile Congress 2024 will showcase over 400 exhibitors, about 900 startups, and participation from over 120 countries. The event also aims to showcase more than 900 technology use case scenarios, host more than 100 sessions and discussion with over 600 global and Indian speakers.

ALSO READ: India unveils Digital Bharat Nidhi Rules 2024: A new era in telecommunications