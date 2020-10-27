PM Modi interacts with beneficiaries of 'PM SVANidhi scheme to help street vendors

Image Source : PTI PM Modi to interact with beneficiaries of 'PM SVANidhi scheme to help street vendors

Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacts with beneficiaries of ''PM SVANidhi scheme'', which was launched in June to help poor street vendors hit by COVID-19 pandemic, from Uttar Pradesh today via video conferencing.

The PM Street Vendor's Atmanirbhar Nidhi (PM SVANidhi) scheme was launched on June 1 to help street vendors resume their livelihood activities.

Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacts with SVANidhi beneficiaries from Uttar Pradesh via video conferencing; CM Yogi Aditynath is also present. pic.twitter.com/fQk3ugNVvf — ANI (@ANI) October 27, 2020

Till date, a total of more than 24 lakh applications have been received under the scheme, out of which, more than 12 lakh have been sanctioned and about 5.35 lakh loans disbursed, the Prime Minister's Office said in a statement on Sunday.

In Uttar Pradesh, more than 6 lakh applications have been filed, out of which, about 3.27 lakh have been sanctioned and 1.87 lakh loans disbursed, it said.

The PM’s interaction will be witnessed by beneficiaries of the scheme from across the state. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will also be present during the exercise.

(With PTI inputs)

