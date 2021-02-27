Image Source : PTI PM Modi to inaugurate India Toy Fair via video conferencing today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the India Toy Fair 2021 on Saturday at 11 AM via video conferencing. "Toys play a significant part in the development of a child's mind and also help improve psychomotor and cognitive skills in children. In his Mann ki Baat address in August 2020, the Prime Minister had said that toys not only augment activity but also give flight to aspirations," read the press release by Prime Minister's Office.

Noting the importance of toys in the holistic development of a child, the Prime Minister has earlier also emphasized boosting toy manufacturing in India. The India Toy Fair 2021 is being organized in line with this vision of the Prime Minister.

The Fair will be held from February 27 to March 2, 2021. It aims to bring together all stakeholders including buyers, sellers, students, teachers, designers, etc. on a virtual platform to create sustainable linkages and encourage dialogue for the overall development of the industry.

Through this platform, the Government and the Industry shall come together to discuss how India can be made the next global hub for manufacturing and sourcing of toys by way of attracting investments in the sector and promoting exports.

Over 1000 exhibitors from across 30 States and Union Territories will display their products in e-commerce enabled virtual exhibitions. It will showcase traditional Indian toys as well as modern toys including electronic toys, plush toys, puzzles and games.

The fair will also host numerous webinars and panel discussions with eminent Indian and international speakers with proven capabilities in toy design and manufacturing. For children, it is an opportunity to participate in a plethora of activities, including craft demonstrations on traditional toy-making and virtual visits to toy museums and factories.

