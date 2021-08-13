PM Modi to address Gujarat Investor Summit today via video conferencing

Friday, August 13, 2021
     
New Delhi Updated on: August 13, 2021 8:43 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address an Investor Summit in Gujarat today via video conference, his office said. The Investor Summit is being organised to invite investment for setting up vehicle scrapping infrastructure under the Voluntary Vehicle-Fleet Modernization Program or the Vehicle Scrapping Policy, the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) said.

The summit is being organised by the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways and the Gujarat government. It will be held in Gandhinagar, Gujarat and will see participation from potential investors, industry experts, and central and state governments concerned.

The Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways and Chief Minister of Gujarat will also be present on the occasion, the statement said.

The Vehicle Scrapping Policy is aimed at creating an eco-system for phasing out unfit and polluting vehicles in an environment friendly and safe manner, it said. The policy intends to create scrapping infrastructure in the form of automated testing stations and registered vehicle scrapping facilities across the country.

