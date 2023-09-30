PM Modi to lead BJP's election campaign in poll-bound states in next six days | DETAILS

Follow us on Image Source : PTI PM Narendra Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will kickstart the BJP’s campaign in four poll-bound states and address eight rallies in six days starting today. He will also launch various projects and public welfare schemes in a jam-packed schedule between September 30 and October 6.

According to the sources, PM Modi will launch mega election campaign in Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Telangana and Chhattisgarh where Assembly elections are due this year.

PM to visit Chhattisgarh today

The Prime Minister will visit Chhattisgarh’s Bilaspur today to attend the concluding ceremony of two 'Parivartan Yatras' of Bharatiya Janata Party.

State BJP chief Arun Sao told the media that he will also address the 'Parivartan Mahasankalp' rally at the Science College grounds at around 2 pm. He will also return for public meetings in Jagdalpur, Bastar on October 3.

PM to visit Telangana on October 1

PM Modi will visit Mahabubnagar district of Telangana where he will lay the foundation stone for several developmental projects worth over Rs 13,500 crore.

According to a statement, these projects are related to various sectors such as roads, rail, petroleum and natural gas and higher education. During his visit, the Prime Minister will also flag off a train through video conferencing.

He will also inaugurate five new buildings of the University of Hyderabad – School of Economics, School of Mathematics and Statistics, School of Management Studies, Lecture Hall Complex – III, and Sarojini Naidu School of Arts and Communication (Annex). He will then return to Telangana for public meeting in the Nizamabad district on October 3.

PM Modi’s Madhya Pradesh’s visit

The Prime Minister will visit Madhya Pradesh on a day-long visit where he is expected to hold two public meetings in Gwalior. He will also reportedly visit Jabalpur and Jagdalpur to hold public meetings.

PM’s Rajasthan visit

Reportedly, the Prime Minister will visit Congress-ruled Rajasthan on October 2 where he will address a public rally in Chittorgarh. Later on October 6, he will return to the state to visit Jodhpur - the area is considered a stronghold of Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot.

