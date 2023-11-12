PM Modi reaches Himachal Pradesh's Lepcha to celebrate Diwali with security forces

Follow us on Image Source : X/NARENDRA MODI PM Narendra Modi in Himachal Pradesh

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday (November 12) reached Lepcha in Himachal Pradesh to celebrate the occasion of Diwali with security forces.

"Reached Lepcha in Himachal Pradesh to celebrate Diwali with our brave security forces," the Prime Minister posted on X, formerly Twitter, and shared his pictures.

Troops of the Indo-Tibetan Border Police and the Indian Army are deployed at Lepcha near the border with China. Himachal Pradesh shares a 260-km border with China. 140 km out of it is in tribal Kinnaur district, while 80 km is in the tribal Lahaul and Spiti district. Five ITBP battalions are deployed in 20 posts securing the border with China.

PM's greetings on Diwali

Earlier today, PM Modi extended greetings of the occasion to the nation. "Wishing everyone a Happy Diwali! May this special festival bring joy, prosperity and wonderful health to everyone’s lives," he posted on X.

PM Modi tenth Diwali with soldiers: Timeline since 2014

This is PM Modi's tenth Diwali that he will celebrate with the soldiers and security forces. Ever since, the Prime Minister came to the office in 2014, he has been visiting the border areas to celebrate the auspacious occasion of Diwali with soldiers and security forces to boost their morale.

2014: The Prime Minister made a surprise visit to Siachen glacier - the world's highest battlefield - and celebrated Diwali with the armed forces. 2015: He visited three war memorials in Punjab and celebrated the occasion with brave jawans. 2016: PM Modi visited Himachal Pradesh's Sumdo where he interacted with the jawans of ITBP and the Indian Army deployed along the India-China border. 2017: He visited the Gurez Valley near the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir and spent the day with the BSF and Army. 2018: The Prime Minister visited Uttarakhand's Harsil and celebrated the day with the jawans of ITBP and the Indian Army. 2019: He met the jawans and officers of the Indian Army in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district on the occasion. 2020: He celebrated the occasion with Armed Forces at Longewala in Rajasthan's Jaisalmer. 2021: PM Modi visited Nowshera sector of Jammu and Kashmir and met the Indian Army personnel along the LoC. 2022: He visited Kargil in Jammu and Kashmir and celebrated the day with the Indian Army.

