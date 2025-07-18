Operation Sindoor's success to blistering attack on RJD-Congress: Top quotes of PM's Motihari rally Modi in Motihari: During his address, the PM launched a scathing attack on RJD and Congress, while urging people to vote for NDA in upcoming Bihar Assembly elections.

Motihari:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday launched a blistering attack on Rashtriya Janata Dal and Congress as he urged the people of Bihar to vote for BJP-led NDA in the upcoming Assembly elections in the state. After inaugurating multiple projects worth more than Rs 7,200 crore in East Champaran district, the Prime Minister alleged that the RJD and Congress never thought of betterment of poor people in Bihar.

Recounting the steps taken by his government for the development of Bihar, he said his government will spend Rs 1 lakh crore to provide jobs and employment to the youths of the state. The Prime Minister also said that his government aims to develop Motihari like Mumbai, while noting that a 'Viksit Bihar' is crucial for the overall development of the East.

Here are the top quotes from PM Modi's rally in Bihar's Motihari:

- It is our 'sankalp' to make Motihari a development hub of East like Mumbai is of West. Like there has been industrial development in Pune, it should also be done in Patna. We need to make Bihar 'viksit' for the overall development of eastern India.

- When Congress and RJD were in power at the Centre, Bihar received only grants of Rs 2 lakh crore in the 10-year UPA rule. But this changed after I was given a chance in 2014.

- During the rule of RJD and Congress, it was impossible for the poor to get pucca houses. People were even scared to get their houses whitewashed.

- The strength behind Bihar's development is the state's mothers and sisters.

- The country will move forward only when Bihar gets developed, and this is the vision of the BJP-led NDA government. And Bihar will get development only when the youth of the state move forward. The Centre will also spend Rs 1 lakh crore for providing jobs, employment to youths in the country.

- RJD can't think of providing employment to youths, it usurped land of poor people before giving them jobs.

- In the past few years, Naxalism has been brought under control in Bihar, which has eventually helped the citizens of the state. It is our 'sankalp' to free India completely from Naxalism.

- I had taken the 'sankalp' of 'Operation Sindoor' from the land of Bihar, and the entire world has witnessed its success.

- Congress and RJD are doing politics over the poor, Adivasis, and backwards. We need to save Bihar from them. We need to take a 'sankalp' of 'Banayenge Naya Bihar, Fir Ek Baar NDA Sarkar'.

