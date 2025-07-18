BJP gave more houses to Bihar than entire population of New Zealand and Singapore: PM Modi | Video PM Modi laid the foundation stone for multiple development projects worth over Rs 7,200 crore in Bihar. In line with his commitment to boost connectivity and infrastructure, the PM dedicated multiple rail projects to the nation.

Motihari:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed a public rally in Bihar's Motihari on Friday (July 18). PM said, "Today, I am extremely pleased to inaugurate and lay the foundation stone for development projects worth thousands of crores of rupees from Motihari, Bihar. The NDA government is committed to the all-round development of the state.

"This land is the land of Champaran. This land has made history. This land of the freedom movement showed Gandhiji a new direction. Now, inspired by this very land, a new future for Bihar will also be created," the PM added.

PM added, "The world is moving forward at a rapid pace in the 21st century. There was a time when power was solely in the hands of Western countries, but now Eastern countries are gaining dominance and participation. Eastern countries are now catching a new speed of development. Just as Eastern countries are advancing in the race of development globally, similarly, in India, this is the era of our Eastern states."

Over 3.5 cr women got bank accounts in Bihar: Modi

PM Narendra Modi said, "Over 3.5 crore women got bank accounts in Bihar. In the last 1.5 years, over 24,000 self-help groups have been helped in Bihar with Rs 1,000 crore. Till now, over 20 Lakhpati Didi are there in Bihar."

Industrial development in Patna

"Our resolve is that in the coming times, just as Mumbai is in Western India, Motihari’s name should shine in the East. Just as there are opportunities in Gurugram, opportunities should also be created in Gaya Ji. Industrial development should take place in Patna, just like in Pune. Santhal Pargana should also develop, just like Surat. New records in tourism should be set in Jalpaiguri and Jajpur, just like in Jaipur. The people of Birbhum should also progress, just like in Bengaluru," Prime Minister said in Motihari on Friday afternoon.

PM Modi said, "Under PM Awas Yojna, we gave more houses to Bihar than the entire population of Norway, New Zealand and Singapore."

Multiple projects inauguration

PM Modi laid the foundation stone for multiple development projects worth over Rs 7,200 crore in Bihar. In line with his commitment to boost connectivity and infrastructure, PM Modi dedicated multiple rail projects to the nation. It includes automatic signalling between the Samastipur-Bachhwara rail line that will enable efficient train operations in this section. The doubling of the Darbhanga-Thalwara and Samastipur-Rambhadrapur rail lines is part of the Darbhanga-Samastipur doubling project, worth over Rs 580 crore, which will enhance the capacity of train operations and reduce delays.

Another rail project includes the development of infrastructure for maintaining Vande Bharat trains at Patliputra. Automatic signalling on the Bhatni-Chhapra Gramin rail line (114 km) to enable streamlined train operations. Upgradation of the traction system in the Bhatni-Chhapra Gramin section to enable higher train speeds by strengthening the traction system infrastructure and optimising energy efficiency. The Darbhanga-Narkatiaganj rail line doubling project is worth approximately Rs 4,080 crore, aimed at increasing sectional capacity, enabling the operation of more passenger and freight trains, and strengthening connectivity between North Bihar and the rest of the country.

Bihar Assembly Elections 2025

The assembly elections in Bihar are expected to be held later this year, in October or November. However, the Election Commission of India (ECI) has not announced an official date. While the NDA, comprising the BJP, JD(U), and LJP, will once again seek to continue its stint in Bihar, the INDIA bloc, comprising the RJD, Congress, and left parties, will aim to unseat Nitish Kumar. In the current Bihar Assembly, comprising 243 members, the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) consists of 131 members, with the BJP having 80 MLAs, JD(U) having 45, HAM(S) having 4, and the support of 2 Independent Candidates. The Opposition's INDIA Bloc comprises 111 members, with the RJD leading with 77 MLAs, followed by Congress with 19, CPI(ML) with 11, CPI(M) with 2, and CPI with 2.