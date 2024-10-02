PM Modi writes heartfelt letter to Neeraj Chopra's mother, expresses gratitude for homemade 'churma'

Follow us on Image Source : PTI PM Modi interacts with star athlete Neeraj Chopra.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday sent a heartfelt letter to ace javelin thrower and two-time Olympic medalist Neeraj Chopra's mother. In his letter, PM Modi expressed gratitude to Saroj Devi for sending homemade 'churma' ahead of the festive season of Navratri. 'Churma' is a popular delicacy of north India. The Prime Minister began the letter with respectful greetings, wishing for her well-being, safety, and happiness.

What did PM Modi write in the letter?

In his letter, PM Modi addressed Chopra's mother, saying, “Respected Saroj Devi Ji, warm greetings! I hope you are healthy, safe, and happy. Yesterday, during the visit of the Prime Minister of Jamaica to India, I had the opportunity to meet Neeraj at a banquet. My happiness grew even more during our conversations when he offered me the delicious 'churma' made by your hands. After enjoying this 'churma,' I couldn't help but write you this letter. Neeraj often speaks of this 'churma,' but tasting it today made me emotional.”

A reminder of maternal love

PM Modi expressed to Saroj Devi that her loving gift, filled with immense affection, reminded him of his own mother. He stated, “Mothers embody strength, affection, and dedication. It is indeed a coincidence that I received this mother's blessing just a day before the Navratri festival. I observe fasting during these nine days of Navratri. In a way, your 'churma' has become my primary sustenance before my fast. Just as your food energises Neeraj to win medals for the country, this 'churma' will empower me in my service to the nation for the next nine days.”

In his letter, PM Modi also assured Saroj Devi and all mothers across the country that during this festival of strength, he remains committed to tirelessly working towards realising the vision of a developed India. He expressed heartfelt gratitude, saying, “Thank you from the bottom of my heart.”

PM's humorous request sparks 'churma' pledge

During a meeting with India’s athletes ahead of the Paris Olympics, Prime Minister Modi had humorously remarked to Neeraj Chopra, “Mera churma abhi tak aaya nahi” (I haven’t received my churma yet), which brought laughter from the audience. Inspired by the Prime Minister's lighthearted request during that discussion, Saroj Devi committed to making a special homemade "churma" for him. Notably, Chopra settled for a silver medal at the Paris Olympics with a throw of 89.45m. Pakistan's Arshad Nadeem had won the gold, throwing the Javelin to a monstrous distance of 92.97m.

