Wednesday, October 02, 2024
     
Advertisement
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. Sports
  4. Other
  5. Olympic champion Neeraj Chopra parts ways with coach Klaus Bartonietz

Olympic champion Neeraj Chopra parts ways with coach Klaus Bartonietz

Klaus Bartonietz had replaced Uwe Hohn as Neeraj Chopra's coach. Neeraj and Klaus enjoyed a wonderful partnership as the pair tasted success at the Olympics, World Championships, and the Asian Games.

Edited By: Kumar Rupesh @afiestysoul New Delhi Updated on: October 02, 2024 9:24 IST
Neeraj Chopra.
Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Neeraj Chopra.

Two-time Olympic champion Neeraj Chopra is set to part ways with his long-time German coach Klaus Bartonietz. Bartonietz, 75, has cited family commitments and his age as the reason for the separation.

The German joined Neeraj initially as a biomechanics expert and subsequently became his coach in 2019. Bartonietz took over as Neeraj's coach after Uwe Hohn stepped down from the role.

An official of the Athletics Federation of India revealed that Bartonietz wants to spend time with his family and therefore has decided to end his association with Neeraj. The official also quashed the rumours that suggested that the reigning Asian champion wanted to bring an end to his partnership with the Germans.

"He (Bartonietz) is 75 and he now wants to be with his family and does not want too much travel also," an official of the Athletics Federation of India (AFI) told PTI.

"It is not that Neeraj wants to end the association, it is Bartonietz who has expressed his inability to continue as his (Neeraj's) coach," he added.

Under Bartonietz's guidance, Neeraj scaled several milestones. Neeraj clinched the gold medal at the Tokyo Olympics and was crowned the World and Diamond League champion. Neeraj, 26, also claimed the gold medal at the Hangzhou Asian Games.

Related Stories
Diamond League Final: Avinash Sable finishes 9th, Kenya's Amos Serem beats Olympic champ El Bakkali

Diamond League Final: Avinash Sable finishes 9th, Kenya's Amos Serem beats Olympic champ El Bakkali

Diamond League 2024 Final Highlights: Neeraj Chopra finishes second with 87.86m throw, Anderson wins

Diamond League 2024 Final Highlights: Neeraj Chopra finishes second with 87.86m throw, Anderson wins

Neeraj Chopra reveals hand injury post Diamond League 2024 final heartbreak; shares X-Ray picture

Neeraj Chopra reveals hand injury post Diamond League 2024 final heartbreak; shares X-Ray picture

“Coach Klaus Bartonietz won’t continue with the Indian athletics team and Neeraj Chopra after this season. He is returning to his hometown in mid-October. Till May 2022, he was also involved in coaching other javelin athletes also and also conducting courses for javelin coaches. The reason is that he is nearly 76 years old and he wants to stay with his family. He was not willing to continue after 2021 but we requested him and he agreed. But this time he is going back,” Athletics Federation of India chief coach Radhakrishnan Nair told The Indian Express.

 

Advertisement

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Sports and Other Section

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Related Other Sports News

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement