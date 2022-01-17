PM Modi addresses WEF's Davos Agenda, says India gifted 'bouquet of hope' to the world

Follow us on Image Source : PTI New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi delivers State of the World special address at the World Economic Forum’s Davos Agenda, via video conferencing, in New Delhi, Monday, January 17, 2022. World Economic Forum (WEF) President Borge Brende and WEF Executive Chairman Klaus Schwab are also seen.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi delivered the 'State of the World' special address at the World Economic Forum's (WEF) Davos Agenda on Monday. During the address, he spoke highly of India and said that it has gifted a 'bouquet of hope'.

"India is celebrating its 75th year of Independence and also the administration of 156 crore vaccine doses in the country. India has gifted the world a bouquet of hope," said PM Modi.

"In this bouquet, we Indians have an unwavering trust in our Democracy, we have the technology to empower the 21st century with the temperament and talent of Indians," he added.

The Prime Minister also emphasized that India is today the third-largest pharma producer in the world. "In the COVID times, we have seen how India following the vision of 'One Earth, One Health' is saving crores of lives by giving essential medicines and vaccines to many countries," he added.

PM Modi also stressed that India has the world's largest, safe and successful digital payments platform. "In the last month alone, 4.4 billion transactions have taken place in India through Unified Payments Interface (UPI)," he added.

Several heads of state including Japanese Prime Minister Kishida Fumio, Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison, Indonesian President Joko Widodo, Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett, Chinese President Xi Jinping, and EU Commission's chief Ursua von der Leyen will address the event that began today (January 17) and will last till January 21.

