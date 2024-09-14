PM Modi welcomes 'new member Deepjyoti' at 7 Lok Kalyan Marg, shares video and pictures

Follow us on Image Source : PTI PM Modi welcomes 'new member Deepjyoti'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday shared a video of a new family member at 7 Lok Kalyan Marg - his official address. PM Modi welcomed Deepjyoti, a calf who was born of a cow at his residence. PM Modi, on the auspicious occasion of Makar Sankranti on January 14, fed cows at his residence in the national capital. It was the first time that pictures of Punganur, a special species of cows at PM's official residence, came to light.

Officials in the government later also confirmed that all the cattle seen in the pictures from the Prime Minister’s residence are of the Punganur breed of Andhra Pradesh. In photographs released by the Prime Minister’s Office, Modi can be seen offering green fodder to a group of about six cattle.

IN PICS | PM Modi feeds cows at his residence

On Saturday, PM Modi shared pics of the calf. PM Modi also tweeted, "It is said in our scriptures — 'Gaav: Sarvasukha Prada'. There has been an auspicious arrival of a new member in the Prime Minister Family on Lok Kalyan Marg. In the Prime Minister's residence, mother cow has given birth to a new calf, which has a symbol of light on its forehead. I have named it ‘Deepjyoti’."

In another tweet, he wrote, "A new member at 7, Lok Kalyan Marg! Deepjyoti is truly adorable.'