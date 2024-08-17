PM Modi to lead Voice of Global South Summit focused on sustainable future today

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE PHOTO PM Modi speaks during an interaction with people.

India is set to host the third edition of the Voice of Global South Summit today, bringing together developing nations to discuss shared challenges and strategies for a sustainable future. The summit, which will be held virtually, continues India's effort to promote global cooperation among countries of the Global South.

Summit to address key global challenges

This summit will build on discussions from previous meetings, tackling complex issues such as conflicts, food and energy security, and climate change. These challenges disproportionately affect developing countries, making the summit a crucial platform for collaboration and problem-solving.

India’s vision for the Global South

The summit aligned with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of "Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas aur Sabka Prayas" (Together with All, Development for All, the Trust of All, and the Efforts of All) and is rooted in India's philosophy of "Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam" (the world is one family). The event aims to empower countries of the Global South by providing a space to share perspectives and set priorities on a range of issues, particularly in the developmental domain.

Previous summits and G-20 impact

The first and second Voice of Global South Summits were held virtually in January and November of last year, with over 100 countries participating. The feedback from these summits influenced the discussions and agenda of the G-20 Summit under India's presidency, including the New Delhi Leaders' Declaration.

Structure and focus of the summit

Today's summit will include sessions at both the heads of state/government level and ministerial levels. Prime Minister Modi will host the inaugural session, setting the stage for continued dialogue on the pressing issues facing the Global South.

Also read | Several coaches of Sabarmati Express derail near Kanpur, no serious injuries reported | VIDEO