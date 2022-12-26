Veer Bal Diwas: In 'Amritkaal' country attained 'freedom from mentality of slavery,' says PM Modi

Follow us on Image Source : ANI PM Narendra Modi attended the 'Shabad Kirtan' on 'Veer Bal Diwas' at Major Dhyan Chand National Stadium, Delhi.

PM Narendra Modi and UP CM Yogi Aditynath participated in a programme marking 'Veer Bal Diwas' at Major Dhyan Chand National Stadium on Monday. He attended a 'Shabad Kirtan' which was performed by around 300 baal kirtanis.

While addressing the crowd gathered at the stadium, PM Modi said, "Sahibzaades are inspiring generations. A country that has such history should be filled with confidence but unfortunately, in the name of history we were taught only certain narratives which leads to an inferiority complex."

"World's history is filled with instances of atrocities. Three centuries ago Chamkaur & Sirhind wars were fought, on one side there was Mughal Sultanate blind to communal extremism & on the other there were our Gurus," Modi added.

The PM further went on to say that it is in the 'Amritkaal' that the country attained freedom from the mentality of slavery. 'Veer Bal Diwas' is observed to mark the martyrdom of Sri Guru Gobind Singh Ji's son Sahibzadas Baba Zorawar Singh Ji and Baba Fateh Singh Ji.

The Govt is also organising programmes across the country to inform and educate citizens about the bravery of Sahibzades. Programmes including essay writing and quiz competitions will be conducted amid other activities such as digital exhibitions.

