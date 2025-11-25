'Guru Tegh Bahadur sacrificed his head to save dharma': PM Modi at Shaheedi Diwas event in Kurukshetra PM Modi toured the Mahabharata Anubhav Kendra, an immersive centre designed to present important moments from the Mahabharata through modern technology. The centre aims to showcase the epic’s cultural, historical and spiritual influence. Haryana CM Nayab Singh Saini accompanied him during the tour.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday attended a special programme marking the 350th martyrdom anniversary of Sri Guru Tegh Bahadur, the ninth Sikh Guru, in Kurukshetra. Addressing the gathering, PM Modi paid tributes to Guru Tegh Bahadur, calling him the repository of truth, justice and faith.

"Guru Tegh Bahadur Ji also considered the protection of truth, justice, and faith as his religion. On this historic occasion, the Government of India has the privilege of dedicating a commemorative postage stamp and a special coin at the feet of Guru Tegh Bahadur Ji. I wish that our government continues to serve the Guru tradition in this manner," he said.

PM Modi also inaugurated the newly built Panchjanya memorial, created in honour of Lord Krishna’s sacred conch, during his visit to the city, popularly known as the land of the Bhagavad Gita.

PM Modi toured the Mahabharata Anubhav Kendra, an immersive centre designed to present important moments from the Mahabharata through modern technology. The centre aims to showcase the epic’s cultural, historical and spiritual influence. Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini accompanied him during the tour.

The Anubhav Kendra has been developed under the Government of India’s Swadesh Darshan scheme of the Ministry of Tourism. Built at an estimated cost of around Rs 200 crore, the complex uses digital installations to illustrate the narrative, philosophy and legacy of the Mahabharata.

A key feature within the complex is the Panchjanya memorial. The structure symbolises the triumph of truth and righteousness and is inspired by Krishna’s divine conch. The memorial stands nearly 4 to 5 metres high and weighs between 5 and 5.5 tonnes.

Modi raises saffron flag at Ram Temple in Ayodhya

Earlier in the day, PM Modi led a special ceremony in Ayodhya to signal the formal completion of the Ram temple. He hoisted a saffron-coloured flag atop the newly built shrine, marking a significant moment in the temple’s development.

PM Modi was joined at the event by RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat, Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. The ceremony took place in a traditional setting, drawing attention from people across the country.

The flag, shaped as a right-angled triangle and measuring 10 feet by 20 feet, carries several sacred symbols. It displays a bright Sun, the spiritual sign ‘Om’, and the Kovidara tree, all of which hold cultural and religious meaning.

Temple officials said the flag was raised during the ‘Abhijit Muhurat’, a time believed by Hindus to be highly auspicious. According to Champat Rai, general secretary of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra, this moment symbolises the official completion of the temple’s construction.

He added that the saffron colour stands for fire and the rising sun, reflecting ideals of sacrifice, purity, and devotion.

