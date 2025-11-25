'Centuries-old wounds are healing': PM Modi after hoisting saffron flag at Ram Mandir in Ayodhya Prime Minister Narendra Modi ceremonially hoisted a saffron flag atop the Shikhar of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Mandir in Ayodhya, marking the completion of the grand temple’s construction. The historic event coincided with Vivah Panchami and was attended by RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat and UP CM Yogi.

Ayodhya:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi ceremonially hoisted the saffron flag atop the Shikhar of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Mandir in Ayodhya on Tuesday, marking the completion of the grand temple’s construction. The historic event coincided with Vivah Panchami, celebrating the divine wedding of Lord Ram and Mata Sita. The ceremony was attended by RSS Sarsanghchalak Mohan Bhagwat and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

Centuries-old wounds find healing

Addressing devotees and dignitaries, PM Modi said, "Today, Ayodhya stands witness to a historic moment of cultural awakening. The nation and the world are immersed in devotion to Lord Ram. Every Ram bhakt’s heart is filled with deep satisfaction, immense gratitude, and divine joy as centuries-old wounds are healing."

He further emphasised that the long-standing resolve of devotees spanning five centuries is finally being realised.

Dharma-dhwaj symbolises the resurgence of Indian civilisation

The saffron flag, measuring 10 feet in height and 20 feet in length, features a radiant Sun symbolising Lord Ram's brilliance and valour, the sacred Kovidara tree, and the ‘Om’ symbol. PM Modi highlighted the flag’s deeper significance: "This dharma-dhwaj is not merely a flag; it represents the resurgence of Indian civilisation. Its saffron colour, Sun, ‘Om’, and Kovidara tree reflect the glory of Ram Rajya. This flag embodies resolve, success, and centuries-old dreams coming to fruition."

He described it as a symbol of collective societal effort, the devotion of saints, and the realisation of long-held aspirations.

Duty, peace and harmony through the flag

PM Modi elaborated on the moral message of the dharma-dhwaj: "This flag will inspire that even if life is lost, promises must be kept. It conveys the principle of a duty-driven world and hopes for a society free from discrimination, pain, and fear, fostering peace, harmony, and well-being for all."

The Prime Minister stressed that the flag embodies responsibility, integrity, and the ethical spirit of Ram Rajya.

Symbolic temples and statues highlight collective strength

During his address, PM Modi highlighted the spiritual and cultural richness of the temple complex. He said the Sapt Mandir, Mata Shabari temple, and Nishadraj temple symbolise devotion, love, and friendship. He pointed out statues of Jatayu and the squirrel, demonstrating how small efforts contribute to greater achievements.

The complex also houses temples dedicated to revered sages including Mata Ahilya, Maharshi Valmiki, Maharshi Vashishtha, Maharshi Vishwamitra, Maharshi Agastya, and Saint Tulsidas, offering devotees a holistic spiritual experience.

Breaking bondage, building developed India

PM Modi urged citizens to overcome mental slavery and embrace self-reliance: "Lord Ram resides in every Indian home and in the hearts of every Indian. If we resolve ourselves, we can break free from mental bondage. Nothing can stop us from achieving the dream of a developed India by 2047."

He also emphasised India’s democratic spirit, calling for a break from colonial mindsets to achieve progress across all sectors.

Ayodhya: Tradition meets moderndevelopment

Highlighting the city’s transformation, PM Modi said: "Work to beautify Ayodhya is ongoing. The future city will witness a seamless blend of tradition and modernity, where the Saryu River flows alongside development. Since the Pran Pratishtha, over 45 crore devotees have visited, boosting income and prosperity in the city and surrounding areas."

He noted that 21st-century Ayodhya is emerging as a model for urban development while preserving its sacred heritage.

Historic significance of the Dhwajarohan

PM Modi described the flag-hoisting as the culmination of a sacred 500-year-long yajna: "Centuries-old wounds are being healed; a 500-year-old resolve is being fulfilled. Today marks the completion of a centuries-long yajna and the dawn of a new era of cultural celebration and spiritual awakening."

He reinforced that this moment reflects India’s timeless devotion, heritage, and cultural unity.

Devotion above All: Lord Ram's timeless message

PM Modi reflected on the values of Lord Ram, stating: "Lord Ram connects with devotees through devotion, not caste. He values righteousness over lineage, cooperation over power, and virtue over wealth. Today, we continue to uphold these values as we progress collectively."

He concluded by highlighting that Ayodhya is poised to become a city of inspiration for the world, blending moral values with modern development.