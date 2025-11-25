PM Modi, Mohan Bhagwat hoist saffron flag at Ayodhya Ram Mandir during 'Dhwajarohan' ceremony The flag-hoisting ceremony symbolised the temple's construction completion and the ushering in of a new chapter of cultural celebration and national unity. PM Modi and Mohan Bhagwat hoisted a ten-foot by twenty-foot saffron flag atop the Shikhar of Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Mandir.

New Delhi:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat hoisted the saffron flag on the 'shikhar' of the Ram temple on the occasion of Vivah Panchami on Tuesday, November 25. PM Modi was among the high-profile dignitaries to attend the flag-hoisting ceremony with UP Chief Minister Yogi Adiyanath and Bhagwat, among others, also in attendance.

The ceremony coincided with the Panchami of the Shukla Paksha in the month of Margashirsha, aligning with the Abhijit Muhurat of Lord Ram and Goddess Sita's Vivah Panchami, symbolising divine union. The day adds further significance as the date also marks the martyrdom day of Guru Tegh Bahadur Ji, the ninth Sikh Guru, who meditated in Ayodhya for 48 hours in the 17th century, enhancing the day’s spiritual significance.

Ahead of his visit to the Ram temple, PM Modi also visited the Saptmandir, which houses temples dedicated to Maharshi Vashishtha, Maharshi Vishwamitra, Maharshi Agastya, Maharshi Valmiki, Devi Ahilya, Nishadraj Guha, and Mata Shabari.

Ceremonial hoisting of the saffron flag

Modi and Bhagwat hoisted a ten-foot by twenty-foot saffron flag atop the Shikhar of Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Mandir, symbolising the temple’s construction completion and the ushering in of a new chapter of cultural celebration and national unity. The flag features a radiant Sun symbolising the brilliance and valour of Bhagwan Shri Ram, the sacred Kovidara tree, and the ‘Om’ symbol, representing Ram Rajya ideals and the unity of the nation.

Architectural and cultural significance

The Shikhar of the temple is built in the traditional North Indian Nagara style, while the surrounding 800-metre circumambulatory Parkota showcases South Indian architectural elements, reflecting the fusion of India’s diverse temple traditions. The complex also features 87 intricately carved stone episodes from the Valmiki Ramayana on the main temple walls and 79 bronze-cast episodes from Indian culture along the enclosure walls, providing visitors with an immersive cultural and educational experience.