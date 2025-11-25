'Dhwajarohan at Ram Mandir beginning of a new era': Yogi Adityanath speaks at flag-hoisting ceremony PM Narendra Modi and RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat hoisted the saffron flag at the top of the Ram Mandir to mark a significant milestone in the nation’s socio-cultural and spiritual journey. UP CM Yogi Adityanath addressed the gathering during the ceremony.

New Delhi:

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adiyanath addressed the gathering at the Dhwajarohan ceremony at the Ram Mandir on Tuesday, November 25. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat hoisted the saffron flag on the 'shikhar' of the Ram temple on the Vivah Panchami.

Adiyanath addressed the gathering, calling this a beginning of a new era. "Flag hoisting at the grand temple of Bhagwan Ram in Shri Ayodhya Dham is not a 'Poornaahuti' of a 'Yagya' but a beginning of a new era. I thank PM, Modi, on this occassion on behalf of Ram devotees," Adiyanath said during the gathering.

The UP CM dedicated the day to the 'revered saints, warriors and devotees of Lord Ram'. "This sacred day is dedicated to the relentless meditation and struggle of those revered saints, warriors, and devotees of Lord Ram who sacrificed their lives for this entire movement and struggle.

"Faith did not bow down and did not stop. When RSS got the power then only one voice without any fear came up that 'Ram Lalla Hum Aayenge, Mandir Wahi Banaenge', 'Lathi Goli Khaenge, Mandir Wahi Banaenge," Adityanath added.

Adityanath also 'congratulated' the 'Karma yogis' who had laid down their lives for the temple. "This grand temple is the symbol of 140 crore Indians' faith and self-respect. I congratulate all the 'Karma yogis' who sacrificed themselves for this... This flag is the proof that the light of Dharma is immortal and the principles of Ram Rajya are timeless... When PM Modi became the prime minister in 2014, the faith that rose in the hearts of crores of Indians is now symbolised as this grand Ram Temple... This saffron flag symbolises Dharma, integrity, truth, justice and 'Rashtra Dharma," he added.

Meanwhile, the flag-hoising ceremony symbolising the temple’s construction completion and the ushering in of a new chapter of cultural celebration and national unity. The saffron flag is a right-angled triangular banner measuring 10 feet in height and 20 feet in length. It features a radiant Sun symbolising Lord Ram’s brilliance and valour, the sacred Kovidara tree, and the ‘Om’ symbol. Crafted from parachute fabric with silk threads, the flag is designed to convey dignity, unity, cultural continuity, and the ideals of Ram Rajya. The flag will be mounted on a 42-foot-high pole atop the 161-foot Shikhar of the temple. Inspired by the descriptions in the Valmiki Ramayana, the triangular flag represents the divinity, strength, and eternal spirit of Lord Ram.