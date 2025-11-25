'Those who sacrificed must have found peace today': Mohan Bhagwat at Ram Mandir flag hoisting The ceremonial hoisting of a saffron flag atop the Ram Temple in Ayodhya marks the formal completion of its construction. The right-angled triangular flag, measuring 10 feet in height and 20 feet in length, features three significant symbols: a radiant Sun, the sacred 'Om', and the Kovidara tree.

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat on Tuesday said that those who sacrificed their lives for the construction of the Ram Mandir must have found peace today, as the ceremonial flag hoisting marks a historic moment.

At the Dhwajarohan Utsav, Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat said, "Today is a day of positivity for us - so many people sacrificed for this, and their souls must have found peace today. Ashok ji (Ashok Singhal) must have felt peace today. Mahant Ramchandra Das ji Maharaj, Dalmia ji (senior VHP leader Vishnu Hari Dalmia), and many saints, students, and people from all walks of life who gave their lives, and even those who couldn’t participate but always dreamed of this temple, would feel fulfilled today."

He added that many who remained in the background continued to hope for the temple's construction. "The temple has now been built, and today the shastriya prakriya of the temple has been completed. The Dhwajarohan has been performed," he said.

Hindus have proven their 'satva' through a 500-year struggle: RSS chief

The RSS Sarsanghchalak further said that even if one ignores the centuries-long struggle, it still took at least 30 years to reach this moment. "This saffron flag — the Bhagwa — is a dharma dhwaj which is now there atop the temple…," he added.

He said that the Hindus have proven their 'satva' (purity, virtue, and goodness) through a 500-year struggle, and now Ram Lalla is here, and this temple has been built. "We must build a Bharat that offers truth to the world, said Bhagwat.

The RSS chief said the Ram temple now stands as a symbol of truth and righteousness. "This Ram temple — a symbol of truth and dharma — stands today. The work of spreading dharma, knowledge and truth to the world has begun, and we must move forward with courage despite all obstacles."

Calling it a moment of renewed resolve, Bhagwat added, "Today is a day of gratitude and of renewing the resolve our ancestors entrusted to us. Those born in this country are like elder brothers. The world has expectations from us, and we must work to fulfil them."

"Ram Lalla is now in the temple, and we must take his name and bring pace and purpose to the work we have been doing. This temple is more divine and grand than what people had ever dreamed of," he added.

PM Modi, RSS chief hoists saffron flag atop Ram temple in Ayodhya

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and RSS chief ceremonially hoisted a saffron flag on the Shikhar of the Ram temple in Ayodhya, marking the formal completion of its construction. Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath were also present during the historic event.

The right-angled triangular flag, measuring 10 feet in height and 20 feet in length, bears the image of a radiant Sun symbolising the brilliance and valour of Bhagwan Shri Ram, with an 'Om' inscribed on it along with the image of the Kovidara tree.

The flag hoisting was done on 'Abhijit Muhurat", a planetary constellation considered auspicious by Hindus, temple officials said.

The general secretary of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra, Champat Rai, said the ceremony marked the formal completion of the construction of Ram temple. The saffron colour of the flag symbolises fire and the rising sun -- representing sacrifice and dedication, he said.

