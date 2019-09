PM Modi UNGA Speech | Watch full video

If you haven't watched Prime Minister Narendra Modi's full UNGA Speech, you can hear it now. This was PM Modi's first address at the UNGA after assuming office for a second term. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, during his UNGA address, touched various issues and challenges the world is facing, including terrorism, climate change and more.

Watch Full Video: PM Modi's UNGA Speech, PM Modi UNGA address in New York