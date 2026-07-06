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MEX vs ENG FIFA World Cup round of 16 LIVE: Kick-off at Estadio Azteca after one-hour delay

Edited By: Varun Malik @varunm0212
Updated:

MEX vs ENG FIFA World Cup round of 16 LIVE: Mexico and England take on each other in a much-anticipated World Cup round of 16 match at the Mexico City Stadium. The kick-off was delayed by an hour due to adverse weather conditions in Mexico City. Follow for the latest updates.

Mexico host England at Azteca Stadium.
Mexico host England at Azteca Stadium. Image Source : AP
New Delhi:

Mexico host England at the Azteca Stadium in what is one of the most anticipated matches in the round of 16 in the FIFA World Cup 2026. Co-hosts Mexico look to keep their historic record at the stadium intact, as they have only lost two matches out of 89 internationals played at the venue. England, meanwhile, aim to get past what is expected to be a partisan crowd at the Mexico City Stadium. 

The match was delayed by an hour due to adverse weather conditions, FIFA confirmed in a statement a little before the kick off. "Due to adverse weather conditions in Mexico City, including risk caused by lightning in the vicinity of the stadium, the kick-off of the FIFA World Cup 2026 round of 16 match between Mexico and England has been delayed to 19.00 local time (21:00 EDT). The safety and security of all individuals is FIFA’s priority. We thank all fans for their understanding and cooperation," FIFA said in a statement.

Along with the weather, the altitude of the stadium has also been in the talks in the build-up to this game. The Azteca Stadium is 7,350 feet above sea level, which could pose a number of problems for the English players in acclimatising to the conditions and weather. England captain Harry Kane had brushed aside any of such concerns. "So far, so good. Haven't really felt it. Slept well both nights, trained well yesterday, I think the whole team looked good, looked sharp," he said before the game. "Obviously we're going to have to see, as the game progresses, whether it has an impact, but I think its one of those things, I said after the last knockout. We'll just have to deal with it, There's nothing we can do about it, backing ourselves against a good side, so we'll have to go out there and prove it."

 

Live updates :MEX vs ENG FIFA World Cup round of 16

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  • 6:57 AM (IST)Jul 06, 2026
    Posted by Varun Malik

    26th minute!

    Gordon with England's first attempt here. A run at the left flank by the Barca winger. He overruns and then turns back to have a right foot on the ball. There wasn't much power on this one as Rangel collects it easily.

  • 6:54 AM (IST)Jul 06, 2026
    Posted by Varun Malik

    Hydration break

    We head into the hydration break as the two teams are battling it out here. Jimenez beats Anderson as the ball hits the referee. The break is called at the 22nd minute mark. 

  • 6:51 AM (IST)Jul 06, 2026
    Posted by Varun Malik

    19 mins

    Mexico are threatening for an opener here. Mora from the left flank puts England under the pump, but Rice gets him. England get the free-kick. England now have a corner. Cleared by Mexico. 20 mins Mexico 0-0 England.

  • 6:46 AM (IST)Jul 06, 2026
    Posted by Varun Malik

    Jiménez's header stopped!

    Alvarado fed Jiménez with a brilliant ball from the right flank, and Jiménez had a pinpoint header into the near post, but Pickford makes a brilliant save. Corner for Mexico as Alvarado takes it. The first one is cleared for another corner. The second one is cleared beyond the box. Nervy signs for England now.

  • 6:44 AM (IST)Jul 06, 2026
    Posted by Varun Malik

    12th minute - Mexico's first press

    Mexico with their first sort of press. Gallardo looked for Romo near the box, but he overhit it as Pickford came ahead to collect it. No trouble for England as of now. 

  • 6:41 AM (IST)Jul 06, 2026
    Posted by Varun Malik

    9 minute!

    A good run from the left flank by Gordon, and he earns a corner kick. Rice takes it, and he has a one-two with Bukayo Saka on the left flank. The Arsenal winger sends it far and it is cleared.

  • 6:33 AM (IST)Jul 06, 2026
    Posted by Varun Malik

    1 minute

    Yellow card for Declan Rice. An early entry into the books for the referee, and the Arsenal defender has been shown a yellow here. A very high boot attempt to kick the ball against Romo. 

  • 6:31 AM (IST)Jul 06, 2026
    Posted by Varun Malik

    Kick-off

    And here's the kick-off at the Azteca Stadium. England to press on the left, Mexico on the right as the game gets underway. The winner will meet Norway in the quarterfinals.

  • 6:28 AM (IST)Jul 06, 2026
    Posted by Varun Malik

    Here are the Starting XIs

    No change for Mexico from their 2-0 win over Ecuador. England make three changes to their Starting XI from their 1-0 win over Congo DR.

    Mexico: Rangel; Sanchez, Montes, Vasquez, Gallardo; Mora, Lira, Romo; Alvarado, Jimenez, Quinones.

    England: Pickford; Quansah, Guehi, Konsa, O'Reilly; Rice, Anderson; Saka, Bellingham, Gordon; Kane.

  • 6:26 AM (IST)Jul 06, 2026
    Posted by Varun Malik

    The kick off is here!!

    And the kick-off is almost here. The players are done with the anthems. The game has been delayed by an hour due to adverse weather conditions. But we are good to go for now.

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