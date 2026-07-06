MEX vs ENG FIFA World Cup round of 16 LIVE: Kick-off at Estadio Azteca after one-hour delay

New Delhi:

Mexico host England at the Azteca Stadium in what is one of the most anticipated matches in the round of 16 in the FIFA World Cup 2026. Co-hosts Mexico look to keep their historic record at the stadium intact, as they have only lost two matches out of 89 internationals played at the venue. England, meanwhile, aim to get past what is expected to be a partisan crowd at the Mexico City Stadium.

The match was delayed by an hour due to adverse weather conditions, FIFA confirmed in a statement a little before the kick off. "Due to adverse weather conditions in Mexico City, including risk caused by lightning in the vicinity of the stadium, the kick-off of the FIFA World Cup 2026 round of 16 match between Mexico and England has been delayed to 19.00 local time (21:00 EDT). The safety and security of all individuals is FIFA’s priority. We thank all fans for their understanding and cooperation," FIFA said in a statement.

Along with the weather, the altitude of the stadium has also been in the talks in the build-up to this game. The Azteca Stadium is 7,350 feet above sea level, which could pose a number of problems for the English players in acclimatising to the conditions and weather. England captain Harry Kane had brushed aside any of such concerns. "So far, so good. Haven't really felt it. Slept well both nights, trained well yesterday, I think the whole team looked good, looked sharp," he said before the game. "Obviously we're going to have to see, as the game progresses, whether it has an impact, but I think its one of those things, I said after the last knockout. We'll just have to deal with it, There's nothing we can do about it, backing ourselves against a good side, so we'll have to go out there and prove it."