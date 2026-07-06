Seven OPEC+ countries agree to increase monthly oil production; here's the reason behind key decision

New York:

The OPEC+ alliance has decided to raise oil production once again, announcing a modest increase in output for August as global crude prices continue to decline following the easing of tensions in the Middle East. The move marks the fifth straight monthly production hike by the oil-producing bloc. The Organisation of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies, collectively known as OPEC+, said on Sunday that seven member countries would jointly increase production by 188,000 barrels per day next month.

The production increase will be carried out by Saudi Arabia, Russia, Iraq, Kuwait, Kazakhstan, Algeria and Oman. The additional supply is expected to bring more crude into the global market at a time when oil prices have retreated significantly from the highs witnessed during the recent conflict involving the United States, Israel and Iran.

OPEC+ stresses cautious approach despite output increase

While announcing the decision, the producers emphasised that the increase does not signal an aggressive supply expansion. The group said it would continue reviewing market developments before taking further steps. "The countries will continue to monitor and assess market conditions, and in their continuous efforts to support market stability, they reaffirmed the importance of adopting a cautious approach," the group of oil producers said in a statement.

Oil prices ease after easing of Middle East tensions

Crude oil prices have been under pressure over the past month as optimism returned to energy markets following an interim understanding between the United States and Iran aimed at ending hostilities.

As part of the broader memorandum of understanding, Iran agreed to allow commercial ships to move freely through the Strait of Hormuz, while the United States agreed to lift its blockade of Iranian ports. The development helped improve confidence in global energy supplies and reduced fears of prolonged disruptions.

Since then, a growing number of commercial vessels have resumed using the strategically important waterway, which normally carries nearly one-fifth of the world's oil shipments. However, shipping activity has not yet returned to pre-conflict levels.

Security concerns in Strait of Hormuz continue

Despite the improvement in maritime movement, concerns over the security of the Strait of Hormuz remain. Iran's joint military command warned as recently as Thursday that all oil tankers passing through the strait must follow designated routes or face a "forceful response."

Negotiations between Iran and the United States are continuing as both sides attempt to reach a final peace agreement, with markets closely watching developments that could influence future energy supplies.

Brent crude trades near pre-conflict levels

Brent crude, the international benchmark for oil prices, was trading below USD 72 per barrel shortly after commodities markets opened on Sunday night. The price is close to the levels seen before the United States and Israel launched military strikes on Iran in late February. The decline is a sharp contrast to March, when Brent crude surged to nearly USD 120 per barrel amid fears of a prolonged conflict and severe supply disruptions.

Conflict had disrupted global energy supplies

The war triggered a major energy crisis, with shipping through the Strait of Hormuz severely affected. Since a substantial share of global crude exports passes through the narrow waterway, disruptions created supply concerns across international markets. During the early phase of the conflict, several major oil-producing countries in the Middle East were forced to reduce production because export routes remained blocked.

According to a recent estimate by S&P Global Energy, oil production across the Gulf region is unlikely to fully recover before the first quarter of 2027. Energy analysts have also cautioned that elevated fuel prices and higher costs for consumer goods may continue even after the conflict formally ends.

Why the OPEC+ decision matters

The latest production increase reflects OPEC+'s attempt to strike a balance between supporting oil prices and ensuring adequate supplies in the global market. Any change in output by the alliance has a direct impact on international crude prices, fuel costs and inflation, making its production decisions closely watched by governments, businesses and consumers around the world.

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