'We have some other friends, like India': Netanyahu rejects JD Vance's 'US Israel's only ally' remark

Jerusalem:

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu cited India as one of Israel's strongest supporters while pushing back against US Vice President JD Vance's remark that Israel should avoid criticising its "only powerful ally", the United States.

'Tremendous support from India: Netanyahu'

In an interview with Fox News, Netanyahu said Israel enjoys "tremendous" support from India. "I respect JD Vance, and we have a very good relationship, but it doesn't mean that I agree with everything that he says. Donald Trump is the greatest friend we ever had in the White House, and I stand by that completely," he said.

"We have some other friends, like a small country called India. You know it has 1.4 billion people, and boy, do we have tremendous support there. You know, I have this Facebook thing, and I'm just flooded by the overwhelming support there," he said.

He also highlighted that Israel enjoys backing from several other countries despite criticism on social media and in sections of the international media. "Many leaders call me up and say, 'Hey, look, I've got this problem with public opinion, but I want you to know we respect you, and can we make some deals, and can you teach us some of the things that your military does, and can we have some of your AI and cyber expertise?'" Netanyahu said.

He added that Israel remains a global leader in technology. "You know Israel is the number two country in cyber in the world, and our technology is so good. So the relations are not quite as they appear, and we have many, many friends," he said.

What did JD Vance say?

Netanyahu's remarks came in response to comments made by Vance last month during a White House briefing and later in an interview with The New York Times, when he urged Israel to respect ongoing US-Iran peace talks.

"My message to them would be twofold. No. 1: Donald J. Trump is the only head of state in the entire world who is sympathetic to the nation of Israel at this moment in time," Vance said.

"If I was in the Cabinet of the Israeli government, I might not be attacking the only powerful ally that I have anywhere left in the entire world," Vance had said while responding to reports that Israeli leaders were unhappy with the US-Iran agreement and had criticised US President Donald Trump.

Vance also challenged Israel's long-term security strategy. "What is your exact proposal? You're a country of 9 million people. You can't just kill your way out of solving every single national security problem that you have," he said.

Trump-Netanyahu meeting soon?

Meanwhile, according to the Axios report, Trump had said Netanyahu requested a meeting at the White House that could take place after the US President returns from the NATO summit.

Trump said that the two leaders would meet soon after speaking over the phone, although Israeli officials indicated the visit may be scheduled for the following week because of Trump's travel commitments.

The proposed meeting comes amid reported differences between Trump and Netanyahu over Iran, Lebanon, and broader regional security issues. Despite those differences, the two leaders have agreed to meet in Washington as Israel prepares for its October elections.

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