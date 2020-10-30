Eid Mubarak: PM Modi greets nation on Milad-un-Nabi

Image Source : PTI PM greets people on Milad-un-Nabi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday greeted people on the occasion of Milad-un-Nabi and hoped that this day furthers compassion and brotherhood. Taking to Twitter, the prime minister today said hope this day furthers compassion and brotherhood.

"Best wishes on Milad-un-Nabi. Hope this day furthers compassion and brotherhood all across," Prime Minister Modi tweeted.

"May everybody be healthy and happy. Eid Mubarak!" he said.

Best wishes on Milad-un-Nabi. Hope this day furthers compassion and brotherhood all across. May everybody be healthy and happy. Eid Mubarak! — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 30, 2020

Milad-un-Nabi marks the birth anniversary of Prophet Muhammad and it is observed in the month of Rabi' al-awwal, the third month in the Islamic calendar.

