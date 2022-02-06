PM Modi to reply to debate on Motion of Thanks in Lok Sabha tomorrow

Follow us on Image Source : PTI New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the Lok Sabha during ongoing Budget Session of Parliament, in New Delhi, Friday, Feb. 4, 2022.

Sources said a total of 232 amendments have been received by the Lok Sabha Secretariat.

On Friday, opposition members in the Lok Sabha had moved 98 amendments to the Motion of Thanks.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will reply to the debate on Motion of Thanks to the President's address in the Lok Sabha tomorrow evening, reported news agency ANI on Sunday. On Friday, opposition members in the Lok Sabha had moved 98 amendments to the Motion of Thanks on the president's address, while those in the Rajya Sabha have moved 80 amendments.

Sources said a total of 232 amendments have been received by the Lok Sabha Secretariat and 13 Opposition members have moved 98 amendments to the Motion of Thanks on the president's address, including the Pegasus snooping controversy, reported news agency PTI.

LS, RS to be adjourned for an hour tomorrow

It was announced on Sunday that both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha will be adjourned for an hour on Monday as a mark of respect to legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar after the members pay tributes to her in both houses of Parliament, sources said.

Officials said a decision has been taken that the Rajya Sabha will be adjourned for an hour after Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu reads Mangeshkar's obituary when the House meets for the day at 10 am on Monday. In the Lok Sabha too, soon after the House meets at 4 pm, Speaker Om Birla will read out Mangeshkar's obituary and adjourn the proceedings for an hour, the sources said.

