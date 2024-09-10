PM Modi to launch SEMICON India 2024 tomorrow: Event to showcase India's semiconductor strategy

Follow us on Image Source : PTI PM Modi chaired the Semiconductor Executives’ Roundtable ahead of SEMICON 2024

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will officially inaugurate SEMICON India 2024 at the India Expo Mart in Greater Noida on September 11, according to the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO). The event, which starts at 10:30 AM, will also feature a keynote address by Modi.

The three-day conference, themed "Shaping the Semiconductor Future," is part of PM Modi's broader strategy to establish India as a global leader in semiconductor design, manufacturing, and technology. Running from September 11 to 13, SEMICON India 2024 will spotlight India's strategic vision for the semiconductor industry.

The event will include over 250 exhibitors and 150 speakers, bringing together prominent figures from the global semiconductor sector. It aims to highlight and advance India's semiconductor policies and initiatives, reinforcing the country’s position in the global tech landscape.

PM Modi chaired the Semiconductor Executives’ Roundtable​

Earlier today, PM Modi chaired the Semiconductor Executives’ Roundtable at his residence 7, Lok Kalyan Marg in Delhi. During the meeting, the Prime Minister said that their ideas will not only shape their business but also India’s future. Emphasising the inevitability of technology-driven times ahead, the Prime Minister said semiconductor is the basis of the Digital Age and the day is not far when the semiconductor industry will be the bedrock for even our basic necessities.

(With PTI Inputs)

ALSO READ | Noida gears up for VVIP movement: Traffic advisory issued ahead of SEMICON India 2024 inauguration by PM Modi