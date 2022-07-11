PM Modi to inaugurate Deoghar airport, other developmental projects in Jharkhand and Bihar

Follow us on Image Source : @NARENDRAMODI A view of the Deoghar Airport which will be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday.

Highlights PM Modi will visit Deoghar, Patna and inaugurate various developmental projects

Prime Minister Modi will inaugurate Deoghar airport among other projects

The Prime Minister will lay foundation stones of various road and railway infrastructure projects

PM Modi in Jharkhand and Bihar: PM Narendra Modi will visit Jharkhand and Bihar on July 12, 2022 and inaugurate various development projects Deoghar, and attend the centenary celebrations of the Bihar Legislative Assembly in Patna.

At around 1:15 PM on July 12, Prime Minister will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of various developmental projects worth more than Rs 16,800 crores in Deoghar.

Thereafter at around 2:40 PM, he will perform Darshan and Pooja at Baba Baidyanath temple, one of the twelve Jyotirlingas. At around 6 PM, Prime Minister will address the closing ceremony of Centenary celebrations of Bihar Legislative Assembly in Patna.

These projects will help in significantly improving socio-economic prosperity in the region.

PM Modi to inaugurate Deoghar Airport

As a key step to provide direct connectivity to Baba Baidyanath Dham, which is an important religious destination for devotees from all over the country, Prime Minister will inaugurate the Deoghar Airport.

It has been constructed at an estimated cost of around Rs. 400 crore. The Terminal Building of the airport is equipped to handle over five lakhs passengers annually.

AIIMS in Deoghar is a boon for the healthcare sector of the entire region. The services at AIIMS Deoghar will get a further boost as the Prime Minister will dedicate to the nation the In-Patient Department (IPD) and Operation Theatre services at AIIMS, Deoghar.

This is in accordance with the Prime Minister’s vision to develop excellent health care facilities in all parts of the country.

Prime Minister’s commitment to develop world-class infrastructure at places of religious importance across the country and improve facilities to the tourists in all such places, will get a further boost as the components of project “Development of Baidyanath Dham, Deoghar'' sanctioned under the PRASAD Scheme of the Ministry of Tourism will get inaugurated.

The projects being inaugurated by the Prime Minister include development of two large pilgrimage congregation halls with a capacity of 2000 pilgrims each; Jalsar lake front development; Shivganga Pond development among others. The new amenities will further enrich the tourism experience for lakhs of devotees who visit Baba Baidyanath Dham.

PM Modi to inaugurate road projects

Prime Minister will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of multiple road projects worth more than Rs. 10,000 crores. The projects that are being inaugurated include six laning of Gorhar to Barwada section of NH-2; widening of Rajganj-Chas upto West Bengal border section of NH-32 among others.

The major projects whose foundation stone are being laid include four laning of Mirzachowki- Farakka section of NH-80; four laning of Hariharganj to Parwa More section of NH-98; four laning of Palma to Gumla section of NH-23; Elevated corridor of Kutchery Chowk to Piska More section of NH-75 among others. These projects will provide a further boost to connectivity in the region and ensure ease of movement for the common people.

Energy infrastructure projects to be inaugurated

PM Modi will also inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of various energy infrastructure projects around Rs. 3000 crore for the region.

Projects that are to be inaugurated include Bokaro-Angul section of Jagdishpur-Haldia-Bokaro-Dhamra pipeline of GAIL; New LPG Bottling plant of HPCL at Barhi, Hazaribagh and Bokaro LPG Bottling plant of BPCL. Foundation stone of Parbatpur Gas Collecting Station, Jharia Block, Coal Bed Methane (CBM) Asset of ONGC will be laid.

The Prime Minister will dedicate two Railway projects viz. Godda-Hansdiha Electrified Section and Garhwa-Mahuria Doubling Project to the nation. These projects will help in facilitating seamless traffic movement of goods for industries and power houses. They will also ensure ease of train movement from Dumka to Asansol.

Prime Minister will also lay the foundation stone for three Railway projects viz. Redevelopment of Ranchi railway station; Jasidih Bypass Line and LHB Coach Maintenance Depot, Godda.

The proposed redeveloped Ranchi Station will have world-class passenger amenities including a Food Court, Executive Lounge, Cafeteria, Air-Conditioned Waiting Halls etc. for ensuring ease of movement as well as comfort of the passengers.

In Patna, PM Modi will address the closing ceremony of centenary celebrations of Bihar Legislative Assembly. Prime Minister will inaugurate Shatabdi Smriti Stambh which has been built to commemorate 100 years of Bihar Vidhan Sabha.

PM Modi will lay the foundation stone of Vidhan Sabha museum. Different galleries in the museum will demonstrate the history of democracy in Bihar and evolution of current civic structure. It will also have a Conference Hall with a capacity of more than 250 persons. Prime Minister will also lay the foundation stone of Vidhan Sabha guest house on the occasion.

9,500 kg National Emblem crowns the new Parliament building | Check video

ALSO READ | Rain news: PM Modi speaks to Gujarat CM to take stock of flood situation; heavy downpour in Maharashtra

Latest India News