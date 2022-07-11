9,500 kg National Emblem crowns the new Parliament building | Check pics

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER@MYGOVINDIA Glimpses of the National Emblem cast on the roof of the New Parliament Building.

The emblem is made up of bronze with a total weight of 9,500 kg and is 6.5 metre in height

Ceiling of the new building will have fresco paintings

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday unveiled the national emblem cast on the roof of the new Parliament building. The emblem is made up of bronze with a total weight of 9,500 kg and is 6.5 metre in height.

It has been cast at the top of the central foyer of the new Parliament building, and a supporting structure of steel weighing around 6,500 kg has been constructed to support the emblem, they said.

A signature statue at the entrance, a constitutional gallery showcasing India's journey as a democracy and artworks depicting the country's diverse culture and traditions will embellish the interiors of the new parliament building.

The new parliament will capture the ethos of India at the grassroots level so that every Indian feels associated with it. From Vedas, to Yoga to Upanishads, Sufi and folk culture, Kabirpath, everything will be part the interiors of the new parliament building. The interiors will have three national symbols as their main themes -- lotus, peacock and banyan tree. The theme of the Lok Sabha chamber will be the national bird peacock. The Rajya Sabha chamber will have the national flower lotus as its theme. The theme of the Central Lounge courtyard will be the national tree banyan.

The ceiling of the new building will have fresco paintings like that in the Rashtrapati Bhawan and carpets will have traditional designs, instead of the current single-colour carpets. The interior walls of the new parliament will have shlokas inscribed on them. The panels have academicians, historians, artists, various experts and officials from the Culture and Urban Development Ministries for sourcing, monitoring and installing the artworks that would decorate the premises.

