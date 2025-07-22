PM Modi to embark on two-day UK visit tomorrow, says MEA PM Modi will also meet King Charles III during his UK visit. He will hold bilateral meetings with various stakeholders and issues like trade deal, bilateral relations will be among key focus areas.

New Delhi:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to embark on his two-day visit to the United Kingdom on Wednesday. He will be visiting the UK on the invitation on PM Keir Starmer. He will hold a plethora of meeting with various stake holders and issues like trade deal, bilateral relations will be among key focus areas.

"The Prime Minister will embark on an official visit to the United Kingdom tomorrow, 23rd July, for discussions with Keir Starmer, the Prime Minister of the United Kingdom. He will also call upon King Charles III. Interaction is also planned with the business leaders, both from India and the UK. This will be Prime Minister's fourth visit to the UK since assuming office." Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri.

This will be his fourth visit to the UK since assuming office in 2014.

UK-India Free Trade Agreement

Addressing the media, Misri said India and the UK have been is close touch with each other since signing Free Trade Agreement. "There was conversation on the sixth of May, between the Prime Minister Modi and the Prime Minister of the UK, where an announcement had been made that the two sides had concluded negotiations on Free Trade Agreement and other issues. Since then, the two sides have been in very close touch with each other...We will update you on the final details related to this at the appropriate time," he said.

PM Modi to visit Maldives

After finishing UK leg of his two-nation visit, PM Modi will leave for Maldives. He will be the 'Guest of Honour' at the celebrations of the 60th anniversary of the Independence of the Maldives on July 26.

"The Prime Minister's visit to Maldives will take place on 25th and 26th July. He will be embarking on a state visit at the invitation of President Dr. Mohamed Muizzu of Maldives...The Prime Minister, on this occasion, will be the guest of honour at celebrations to commemorate the 60th anniversary of the independence of the Maldives...This will be Prime Minister's third visit to Maldives, and the first state visit of a head of government that President Muizzu is hosting since he assumed office in November 2023," Misri said.