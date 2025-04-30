PM Modi to chair key cabinet panel meetings today after Pahalgam attack, Pak remains on edge The Cabinet committees on security, political affairs and economic affairs will convene on Wednesday under the leadership of PM Modi ahead of likely big decision in the wake of the Pahalgam terror attack.

New Delhi:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will chair a bunch of key meetings on Wednesday, including a meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Security, a day after he held high-level talks with Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, National Security Advisor Ajit Doval, Chief of Defence Staff Anil Chauhan and all armed forces heads during which he gave the forces a free hand in taking operational decisions such as the manner of response, the targets, and the timing.

This comes as India readies its response against terror outfits sponsored by Pakistan, who are behind the horrific Pahalgam terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir on April 22, in which 26 people were gunned down in cold blood.

The meetings lined up for Wednesday are of the Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS), the Cabinet Committee on Political Affairs (CCPA), the Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA), besides a meeting of the Union Cabinet. The meetings are expected to begin at 11 am.

Another big decision incoming?

The CCS meet will be the second after the Pahalgam attack. After the first round of meeting on April 23, India announced some key decisions against Pakistan including the suspension of the Indus Waters Treaty, shutting the Attari border and cancellation of visas to Pakistanis and asking those in India to return with immediate effect.

The CCS meet will be attended by the defence minister, Home Minister Amit Shah, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and other key leaders including Nitin Gadkari, JP Nadda, Jitan Ram Manjhi, Sarbananda Sonowal, and Rajmohan Naidu.

The meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS) is expected to be followed by a session of the Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs around 11:15 am. Following this, a meeting of the Union Cabinet will take place. This will mark the first Union Cabinet meeting since the devastating attack.

Significance of CCPA meeting

The Cabinet Committee on Political Affairs (CCPA) last convened following the terrorist attack in Pulwama, Jammu and Kashmir, in 2019. The meeting was held to assess the security situation and develop counter-strategies.

During that session, the committee approved the withdrawal of the Most Favoured Nation status granted to Pakistan. Subsequently, on 26 February 2019, the Indian Air Force conducted airstrikes on terror camps in Balakot.

Pakistan in panic mode

Pakistan has placed its military on high alert after India vowed to pursue the terrorists responsible for the Pahalgam attack. Over the past four days, the Pakistani military has engaged in unprovoked firing across the Line of Control (LoC), to which Indian forces have responded effectively.