Pakistan opens firing across International Border after ceasefire violations along LoC, Indian Army responds On the night of April 29–30, the Pakistan Army opened unprovoked small-arms fire across multiple sectors along the Line of Control (LoC) and the International Border in Jammu and Kashmir, including Naushera, Sunderbani, Akhnoor, Baramulla, Kupwara, and Pargwal.

Jammu:

The Pakistan Army initiated unprovoked small-arms fire on the night of April 29–30 across multiple locations along the Line of Control (LoC) as well as the International Border, triggering strong retaliatory action by Indian security forces. According to officials, Pakistani posts targeted Indian positions in the Naushera, Sunderbani, and Akhnoor sectors of Jammu and Kashmir during the night, using small arms including light and medium machine guns and rocket launchers. Indian Army troops responded swiftly and proportionately to the provocation.

Subsequently, Pakistani firing was also reported from across the LoC in Baramulla and Kupwara districts, as well as from across the International Border in the Pargwal sector, which lies opposite Pakistan’s Sialkot region. Indian forces, including the Army and the Border Security Force (BSF), returned fire effectively.

Military sources indicate that Pakistan has activated a wide stretch from the LoC to the International Border, significantly increasing troop deployment. In the Pargwal sector, Pakistani Army’s 30 Corps, supported by Rangers, is believed to have manned forward positions. Previous sightings of tank movements in the area have also raised concerns.

The firing from Pargwal is understood to have been conducted by units under the 8 and 15 Infantry Divisions of the Pakistan Army, headquartered in Sialkot. In the northern LoC sectors—Akhnoor, Naushera, Sunderbani, Baramulla, and Kupwara—there are indications that Pakistan has activated its 34 Brigade and elements of the 12 Infantry Division, which is known to be equipped with artillery and special forces units.

Intelligence inputs suggest that, fearing possible Indian retaliation, Pakistan has further mobilised its 12th, 19th, and 23rd Infantry Divisions opposite Jammu and Kashmir. These units have reportedly taken up forward positions in anticipation of escalation.

The Indian Army, however, continues to maintain firm control of the situation and is actively suppressing Pakistani firepower along the sensitive border areas.