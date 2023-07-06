PM Modi to be chief guest at Bastille Day Parade in Paris, French Diplomatic Advisor meets NSA Doval

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV/PTI PM Modi to visit France

Prime Minister Narendra Modi accepted an invitation from French President Emmanuel Macron to be the chief guest at the Bastille Day Parade to be held in France. French President invited PM Modi to be the guest of honor at France's traditional military parade during Bastille Day on July 16.

French President's diplomatic advisor briefs PM Modi

Earlier, Emmanuel Bonne, the diplomatic advisor to the French president, met Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday and briefed him on the progress in various areas of bilateral cooperation ahead of the Indian leader's visit to France. Bonne also met National Advisor Ajit Doval.

A PMO statement said Modi conveyed his gratitude to President Macron for his invitation to participate in the Bastille Day celebrations as the Guest of Honour on July 14.

Recalling his recent meeting with President Macron in Hiroshima, PM Modi said he looked forward to continuing their conversation in Paris which would further strengthen India-France Strategic Partnership.

The PM asserted he is looking forward to holding talks with French President during his upcoming two-day visit to Paris. He hoped that this dialogue would further strengthen the Indo-French strategic partnership.

